In this report, the global metabolomics market is segmented based on techniques, applications, indications, and geography. Based on techniques, the metabolomics market is classified into Gas Chromatography, High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC), Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR), Mass Spectrometry (MS), and Surface-based Mass Analysis. The application market covers biomarker discovery, drug discovery/drug assessment, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, and others. This report also discusses the key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global metabolomics market and its sub-markets.



Companies mentioned in this report "Metabolomics Market by Technique (Gas Chromatography, High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy, Mass Spectrometry), Application (Biomarker & Drug Discovery, Nutrigenomics) & by Indication (Oncology, Cardiology) - Global Forecast to 2019":-



- Agilent Technologies

- Biocrates Life Sciences AG

- Bruker Corporation

- Danaher Corporation

- Human Metabolomics Technologies, Inc.

- LECO Corporation

- Metabolon, Inc.

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Life Technologies + Prionics AG)

- Waters Corporation



The global metabolomics market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR during the forecast period of 2014 to 2019 and is estimated to be worth $2,100 million by 2019. The market is mainly driven by the increasing research funding for metabolomics from governments and private investors, growing demand for personalized medicine in the U.S. and Europe, and the increasing need for toxicology testing. However, low adoption rates and data complexity inhibit the growth of the market to a certain extent.



During the forecast period, the high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) segment will continue to drive and dominate the metabolomics market. The large share of the HPLC segment can be attributed to its wide application in biomarker discovery. By 2018, North America will continue to drive and dominate the metabolomics market, primarily due to the presence of major metabolomics companies in the U.S. Majority of the growth in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily driven by the growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in this region. Developing technologies in Japan and China for drug discovery and early diagnosis of various diseases are expected to aid the growth of the APAC metabolomics market.



The major players in the metabolomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Metabolon, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), and Biocrates Life Sciences AG. (Austria). Collectively, the top five players accounted for nearly 75% of the global metabolomics market in 2013.



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) and Danaher Corporation (U.S.) are the leading players in the market which together accounted for a share of around 40% to 45% in 2013. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a diversified product portfolio, which includes a wide range of analytical products, including liquid chromatography and gas chromatography systems. The company has a strong presence in over 150 countries through its strong manufacturing and distribution facilities, which enables it to cater to a large customer base across the globe. It focuses on strengthening and streamlining its product portfolio for the metabolomics market.



