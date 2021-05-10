Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- The report "Metabolomics Market by Product (GC,UPLC, CE, Surface based Mass Analysis), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery,Functional Genomics), Indication (Cardiology, Oncology,Inborn Errors), End User (Academic Institute,CROs) – Global Forecast to 2025? the global metabolomics technology market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2020 and 2025.



Covid-19 impact on the global metabolomics market;



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the life sciences instruments market. The analytical instrumentation sector is witnessing challenges in the manufacturing and supply chain, such as delivering products to end users on time and attending to an uneven demand for products and services. The markets for chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and other instruments used in metabolomics research are also witnessing short-term negative growth. It can be attributed to factors such as the decline in the product demand from major end users, limited operations in most of the industries, inadequate funding to research and academic institutes, temporary closure of major academic institutes, and disrupted supply chain and challenges in terms of providing essential/post-sales services due to lockdown.



Academia is one of the leading end users of instruments for metabolomics research. The pandemic has resulted in the temporary closure of various research centers, academic institutes, and laboratories worldwide. As a result, major players in the chromatography market, such as Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, and Agilent, have experienced significant losses in their analytical instruments' segmental revenue (over 10% dip in the sales revenue of analytical business units) in the first quarter of 2020 (due to short-term negative growth of major end users and business offset worldwide). However, the impact of COVID-19 on the pharma & biotech and food & beverage industries has been less severe. Several companies in these industries experienced positive YoY growth in developed countries. However, several end users from these industries refrained from purchasing new analytical instruments, which has affected the demand and uptake of metabolomics instruments.



Growth Opportunity:Biomarker development;



Metabolomics is used to identify new biomarkers through bioinformatics tools, which indicate the changes in the physiological state of a cell or tissue. Biomarkers are important for developing in-vitro diagnostic tools, environmental toxicology screening methods, and drug discovery and development techniques. The omics revolution of the last decade has increased the application of metabolomics in biomedical research. As a result of these technological developments, new biomarkers are being regularly discovered. These biomarkers are required in medical sciences to better define and diagnose diseases, predict adverse drug events, and identify patient groups who would benefit from specific treatments. Moreover, in the near future, identifying biomarkers related to safety, sensitivity, and resistance to commercially available drugs will present significant growth opportunities for the metabolomics market.



Geographical View in-detailed:



The global metabolomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics technology market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.



Global Key Leaders:



The metabolomics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), LECO Corporation (US)



Agilent Technologies (U.S.) is another leading company in the global metabolomics market. The company has maintained its leadership position through its strong presence across the globe, covering major markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company has a strong product portfolio and its FDA and CE Mark-approved products have helped it to further enhance its presence in the metabolomics market. The company has adopted new product launches as its key strategy, followed by agreements and collaborations, to maintain its leading position and increase its market share.