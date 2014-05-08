Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market - Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Metal And Ceramic Injection Molding Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Metal injection molding (MIM) and ceramic injection molding (CIM) are advanced net shape processing technologies used for the manufacture of complex, high-volume components. Together, these molding technologies are known as powder injection molding (PIM). The technology is gaining importance as new components are being designed that require high mechanical strength while being small in size. Additionally, industries such as automotive and aerospace are looking at reducing production costs, which can be achieved using metal and ceramic injection molding processes. The low cost complex designing capabilities of these processes enables expanding scales economically and reduces the production time by eliminating processing steps such as machining and finishing of manufactured parts.



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Metal injection molding is a more widely used technology as compared to ceramic injection molding owing to its durability over ceramic casts. In addition, metal injection molding has environmental benefits over ceramic casting while reducing energy expenditure. The technology has enabled miniaturization and production of complex designs with economies of scale. It is being utilized to produce parts and components for the automotive, electronics, aerospace, telecommunication, medical, dental and consumer industries. However, there is a threat of substitution of injection molding technology from thermoforming processes in plastics industry on account of easy tooling and moderate working requirements.



Rapid Industrialization in Asia Pacific is expected to boost demand for metal and ceramic injection molding in this region. Additionally, stringent regulations to reduce carbon footprint and enhance performance, especially in developed countries of North America and Europe is expected to drive demand for metal and ceramic injection molding. Automotive industry is the leading consumer worldwide on account of high demand from growing economies of BRICS nations.



Some of the major manufacturers in the metal and ceramic injection molding industry include AB Components, Datumag Inc., G-Mag International, Hong Ya Industrial, Abbot Furnace Company, Affinity International LLC., Britt Manufacturing Co. and Cypress Industries.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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