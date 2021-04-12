New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market is forecasted to reach USD 4.95 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Metal Injection Molding and Ceramic Injection Molding are together known as powder injection molding. The Injection molding technique is used to manufacture products, as it provides benefits, such as high strength, improved surface finish, and the ability to make complex products. Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding imparts a sophisticated production capacity to the conventional molding process. The market is witnessing high demand due to the increasing consumption of complex parts that require high-performance materials and reduced sizes.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Zirconia is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. The product provides benefits, such as durability and strength. The product is used in various applications, such as pump seals, oxygen sensors, valves, impellers, precision ball valves, and medical prostheses.



In terms of Applications, Firearms is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period. Usage of metal and ceramic injection molding leads to an increase in the speed of production, along with better features of the product, such as better grips. Also, the product can be customized up to a large range.



The Offline Segment occupied 76.6% of the market share in 2019 owing to the high involvement of the product, where consumers like to physically examine the product before purchasing to make sure that it fits their requirements.



Latin America is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period. The region has significant demand owing to the presence of countries, such as Brazil and Argentina, in the region where electronics and automotive industries drive the consumption of the market. The growth of the medical industry in the region also leads to increased market size in the region.



China is one of the largest consumers of the metal and ceramic injection molding market. This is due to the increasing industrialization in the region. The country is also home to various end-use industries, which drive up consumption, thus leading to an increase in the market size



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market are listed below:



Components, Hong Ya Industrial, Abbott Furnace Company, Cypress Industries, G-Mag International, Datumag Inc., Affinity International LLC., Britt Manufacturing Co., Form Technologies Company, and C.N. Innovations Holdings Ltd., among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Iron and Steel



Stainless Steel



Copper



Aluminum



Alumina



Zirconia



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive



Medical



Electronics



Firearms



Defense/Aerospace



General Industrial



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online Stores



Offline Stores



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



