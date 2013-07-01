Metal Bins for All Industrial Storage Needs Now Accessible Through RDR Steel Sales' Updated Website

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- RDR Steel Sales, an industry leader in the sale and distribution of new and pre-owned metal bins for the past 30 years, recently announced the complete redevelopment of their website in an effort to help make the buying experience more convenient and efficient than ever before. The new RDR Steel Sales website hosts a searchable database that allows customers to find exactly the right product for their needs in just a few simple clicks of the mouse, and now it supports mobile devices so customers can easily take care of their shopping on the go.



Many industries require steel containers for transporting their goods, and RDR Steel Sales’ products help to ensure that the shipping process runs smoothly. RDR Steel Sales aids companies in minimizing the cost of doing business by offering the most competitive rates for all their high-quality steel bins and shipping containers, which include steel mesh baskets and solid, rigid or collapsible containers, corrugated steel totes, self-dumping hoppers, plastic collapsible bulk boxes, plastic totes, and numerous other varieties of receptacles. “After serving the steel industry for over 30 years, there is no company better to serve your various needs of material handling products,” an article on the RDR Steel Sales website noted.



Because they are collapsible, most new and used metal bins from RDR Steel Sales are intended to be convenient for daily operations and storage so as to maximize all available space even when they are not in use. “The collapsible bins are excellent for storing out of the way and saving freight costs when returning back to the shipper,” an article on the RDR Steel Sales website noted.



RDR Steel Sales’ products were designed not only for ease of use but also with workers’ safety in mind. Collapsible self-dumping hoppers make lifting and shifting materials easy, which means employees are not forced to unduly strain themselves when loading and unloading cargo.



RDR Steel Sales offers highly competitive rates and delivers products to Canada, the United States and Mexico.



About RDR Steel Sales

RDR Steel Sales has built trust with many industries for the past years, supplying them with high-quality containers. RDR Steel Sales specializes in the purchase of pre-owned surplus containers to help you keep costs at a minimum. RDR Steel Sales also handles various new containers of different sizes and applications. For more information, please visit: http://www.rdrsteelsales.com.