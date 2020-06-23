Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Is Likely to Register a Prominent CAGR of Close to 6.3% by 2025 : By Key Players Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, M Company, Sika AG, DowDuPont Inc, B

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Metal bonding adhesives market has been witnessing growth on account of significant applicability in the automotive industry owing to growing initiatives to reduce the automobile weight without compromising on performance, quality and safety. When a vehicle is assembled in the manufacturing plants, most of the parts are either fabricated, bolted or connected by using attachments, which significantly increases the vehicle weight.



Metal bonding adhesives are used for substituting the employment of bolts, welding, screws and spot welding. The important reason behind reducing vehicle weight is to achieve optimal fuel efficiency and performance – more the body weight, more fuel the engine will burn in excess. Thereby, incorporation of product helps in not only achieving the bond strength but also lowers the overall vehicle weight making it fuel efficient.



The depleting fossil fuel reserves and worsening degree of carbon emission are among the foremost challenges emerging across both the developed and developing nations. Numerous countries have imposed standards on vehicle emissions, for instance, the vehicles sold in India need to follow the recently introduced BS6 standard of vehicular emission.



Upcoming stringent government rules and regulations towards enhancement of fuel economy pertaining to the rising environmental concerns will urge automobile manufacturers and OEM part makers to adopt these bonding compounds. Rising adoption of innovative auto-manufacturing technologies among the automobile manufacturers will augment metal bonding adhesives market growth over the forecast timespan.



Key Players in the Metal bonding adhesives market



BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, M Company, Sika AG, DowDuPont Inc., H.B. Fuller, Ashland Inc., Arkema Group, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay S.A., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co KGaA, LORD Corporation, Parson Adhesives Inc., Permabond LLC



Growth Drivers:

- Growth in automotive & transportation industry in APAC

- Steady growth in building restoration activities in North America & Europe



Metal bonding adhesives market from electronics end-user segment is projected to observe substantial gains leveraging the superior insulation, thermal conductivity and moisture resistant properties of the product. Metal bonding adhesives find wide range of applications in electronics sector for assembling robotics instruments, heat sink attachments, electronic control systems etc.



The electronics and electrical market is anticipated to reach USD 40 Billion by 2024. Thereby, growing applications in the field of electronics is likely to stimulate metal bonding adhesives market trends through 2025.



The epoxy based segment is estimated to hold over 40% of the industry share in 2017, pertaining to extensive product usage in electronics and industrial solutions for fabricating crucial equipment and parts. It is predominantly utilized across numerous industries such as automotive, aerospace, optical, medical, chemical/oil processing, electronics, etc. Owing to this, metal bonding adhesives market from the epoxy-based segment likely to account for about USD 2.5 billion by the end of 2025.



