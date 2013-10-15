Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Metal Cans Market For Foods (Fruits, Vegetables, Soups And Others), Beverages (CSD, Alcoholic Beverages, New Drinks, Fruit And Vegetable Juices)



Metal cans are made up of steel or aluminum, with aluminum being most used. While steel is cheap to produce, stronger, easier to heat, whereas aluminum cans offer greater strength-to-weight ratio, making it less expensive to transport. Vegetables, fruits, pet foods and aerosol cans are mainly packaged in steel cans due to their high durability and ease of heating which reduces the risk of distortion of food. Beverages are mainly packaged in aluminum cans due to their light weight and ease of graphical printing.



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The report forecasts and analyzes the metal cans market on a global and regional level. The forecast is based on volumes and revenue of the metal cans market for the period ranging from 2013 to 2019. The study consists of the drivers and restraints of the market and their impact on growth during the mentioned time period. In addition, the study highlights opportunities available for the market on a regional and global level and its impact during the time period.



For better understanding of the metal cans market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. Moreover, a comprehensive Porter’s five forces model offers a better understanding of the intensity of competition in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The metal cans market has been segmented based on product and geography. Product segment has been analyzed and forecasted based on current trends on a global and regional level, for the time period ranging from 2013 to 2019. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Analysis and forecast is based on current trends and covers the period from 2013 to 2019.



Detailed profiles of leading companies are covered in this report, including companies such as Amcor, BWAY, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings and Rexam Plc among others. The company profile covers attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments. The market has been segmented as below:



Metal Cans Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Beverage

- Food

- Others (Aerosol, Paints)



Beverage Cans Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Carbonated Soft drinks

- Alcoholic Beverages

- Fruit and Vegetable Juices

- New Drinks (Energy and Sports Drinks)



Food Cans Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Fruits (excluding Juices)

- Vegetables

- Soups and Miscellaneous Foods

- Other Foods (Baby Foods, Poultry)



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The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above product segments with respect to the following regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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