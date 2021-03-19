New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Metal Casting market is forecast to reach USD 193.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rising prevalence of the emission norms encouraging the use of the metal casting process, and increasing demand in the automobile sector. Moreover, the increasing trend of lightweight vehicles is fostering the market's demand. However, the high capital required for the setup is hampering the market's demand.



A rise in the trend in urbanization is a critical factor in the growth of the housing and infrastructure sectors. First-time homebuyers are encouraged and funded to cause the development of the building & design industry. Governments in various countries provide opportunities and support to meet the housing needs of the increasing population.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Cast Iron segment accounted for the highest market share of 29.8% in 2019. A significant portion of the demand in this segment is projected to come from emerging markets, especially from the automotive, construction, and oil & gas sectors.



The automotive segment is growing at a higher CAGR of 5.4% owing to the initiatives taken by the government across the world focusing on stricter pollution & fuel efficiency regulations resulting in a boost of demand for aluminum, the primary casting material in the automotive industry



The growing use of lightweight properties casting on the account and the aesthetic appeal it offers drives demand for throwing in the construction market. Construction equipment & machinery, heavy vehicles, curtain walling, door handles, windows, and roofing can be used in finished goods.



Indiaand China are recording an increase in industrial output, which is, in turn, favoring the demand for metal casting. The Asia Pacific acquired the highest share of 64.3% in 2019 in the market for metal casting



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Metal Casting market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Metal Casting market are listed below:



Dynacast Ltd, Ryobi Limited, Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.), POSCO, CALMET, Hitachi Metals, MES Inc., Alcast Technologies, Arconic, and Uniabex, among others.



Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Gravity Casting



High-Pressure Die Casting



Low-Pressure Die Casting



Sand Casting



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cast Iron



Aluminum



Zinc



Magnesium



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive



Industries



Building & Construction



Others



Radical Features of the Metal Casting Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Metal Casting market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Metal Casting industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Metal Casting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Metal Casting Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand in automobile sector



4.2.2.2. Stringent emission norm



4.2.2.3. Increasing energy efficiency requirement in vehicles



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High initial capital required for setup



4.2.3.2. Underutilization of capacity



4.2.3.3. High energy consumption



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…



