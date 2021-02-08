New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Metal Casting Market



Laws required automakers to switch to light cars in order to improve fuel performance. It is a process that is very adaptable to the requirements of mass manufacturing, and a large number of specified casting items can be manufactured easily. The implementation of this technique, for example, is beneficial for the tremendous demand for the production of transmission cases and casting engine blocks in the automobile industry. Die casting and sand mould casting are the most common forms of casting technique. Increasingly strict emissions and fuel consumption requirements drive the production of aluminium, the main casting material in the automobile industry is a development towards the overall demand for casting and casting metals.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3041



Market Drivers



The rapid growth of usage of pans, bowls, utensils, engines, pipes, and vehicles is a factor in the development of the industry for cast iron. Due to its uses in housings, engine parts, cylinder heads, and enclosures, the market for grey iron metals is projected to gather momentum. Its characteristics, such as sturdiness, good thermal conductivity, and hardness, prove useful for these purposes.



Regional Landscape



The Asia-Pacific area is expected to become the most competitive market in the subsequent decade due to the higher development of commercial cars and electric automobiles. Due to the presence of many local and international OEMs such as Brilliance Automobile, JAC Motors, SAIC Motors, Volkswagen, and General Motors, China is becoming the world's largest manufacturing centre. The European metal casting industry is expected to grow at a modest pace with CAGR sales of 5.6% by 2027. The major growth driver for the region is the market for manufactured products in Germany and France.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Cast Iron segment accounted for the highest market share of 29.8% in 2019. A significant portion of the demand in this segment is projected to come from emerging markets, especially from the automotive, construction, and oil & gas sectors.



The automotive segment is growing at a higher CAGR of 5.4% owing to the initiatives taken by the government across the world focusing on stricter pollution & fuel efficiency regulations resulting in a boost of demand for aluminum, the primary casting material in the automotive industry



The growing use of lightweight properties casting on the account and the aesthetic appeal it offers drives demand for throwing in the construction market. Construction equipment & machinery, heavy vehicles, curtain walling, door handles, windows, and roofing can be used in finished goods.



Indiaand China are recording an increase in industrial output, which is, in turn, favoring the demand for metal casting. The Asia Pacific acquired the highest share of 64.3% in 2019 in the market for metal casting.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Metal Casting market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Metal Casting market are listed below:



Dynacast Ltd., Ryobi Limited, Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.), POSCO, CALMET, Hitachi Metals, MES Inc., Alcast Technologies, Arconic, and Uniabex, among others.



Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Gravity Casting



High-Pressure Die Casting



Low-Pressure Die Casting



Sand Casting



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cast Iron



Aluminum



Zinc



Magnesium



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive



Industries



Building & Construction



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3041



Radical Features of the Metal Casting Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Metal Casting market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Metal Casting industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Metal Casting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Metal Casting Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Metal Casting Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Metal Casting Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Metal Casting Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3041



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Next Generation Sequencing Market Size



Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Share



Fluorochemicals Market Growth



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.