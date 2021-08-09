Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market - Growth Opportunities by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2021 -- The report "Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Cleaner Type (Aqueous & Solvent), by Metal Type (Steel, Aluminum), by Ingredient (Surfactant, Chelating Agent, Solvent), by end-use industry (Manufacturing, Automotive & Aerospace) - Global Forecast to 2025 ", size is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from USD 12.9 billion in 2020. Metal cleaning is referred to as washing or degreasing of metal parts in industrial applications. The general objective of metal cleaning is to remove foreign matter from the solid substrate. The purpose of the cleaning is to attain a surface condition that matches the requirements of post-process operations or finished parts.



Metal parts and equipment must be cleaned from time to time to prevent damage and maintain efficiency of operations. Both organic and inorganic substances from lubricating oils, corroding metals, hard water, and others get deposited on metal parts. These are typically removed in a four-to-five step process, although this can vary depending on the exact nature of the scale (deposit).



Surfactant was the largest segment in the global metal cleaning chemical market in 2019. The inherent cleaning properties along with high usage in different application is expected to drive the demand for surfactant in metal cleaning chemical market. They are the most important ingredients of aqueous metal cleaning chemicals. Surfactants are mainly used as detergents, wetting agents, and emulsifiers.



The growth of the metal cleaning chemicals market can be attributed to the increase in APAC. APAC's demand for metals surged to roughly 70% of world consumption, and China and India are expected to drive the metal demand in the APAC region. Metal cleaning chemicals are required during pre-treatment and maintenance of metal.



Aircraft requires regular cleaning to prevent them from early wear and tear and to increase the product life. The automotive sector requires cleaning and polishing during the manufacturing and assembly stages. In this industry, regular tire cleaning, body cleaning, and window cleaning are also required. The aerospace sector also requires cleaning in the manufacturing and assembly stages. Metal cleaning chemicals are also required in regular cleaning of wheels and brakes, oxygen breathing systems, air conditioner components, flight and crew seats, hydraulic equipment, and flight control systems in the aerospace industry.



APAC is estimated to be the largest market for metal cleaning chemical during the forecast period.



The market in the region is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high economic growth in developing countries and increasing disposable incomes have made APAC an attractive market for metal cleaning chemicals. The tremendous growth of industrial production, increased trade, and the rise in the demand for vehicles are primarily responsible for the high consumption of metal cleaning chemicals in the region. China, Japan, and India are the major markets for metal cleaning chemicals in APAC.



The key players profiled in the report include as BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), The Chemours Company (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Quaker Houghton (US), Nouryon (Netherland), 3M Company (US), Element Solutions (US), among others



Impact of COVID-19 on Metal Cleaning Chemical Market



From the cleaning chemicals market perspective, consumption has increased in the production of disinfectants, all-purpose cleaners, surface cleaners, detergents, soaps, body washes, lotions, and other hygiene products. Maintaining proper personal and surrounding hygiene has become necessary to stop the spread of the infection. However, the consumption at the industrial level has reduced due to the shutdown of production units, apart from essential services sectors. Cleaning activities have garnered high importance owing to the nature of the spread of the disease. Surface cleaning, disinfecting, and maintaining personal hygiene have become necessary to prevent the spread of this disease. Proper and efficient cleaning of households, institutions, and industrial complexes have become a necessity during this pandemic. Manufacturing activities in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and other industries have witnessed a downfall as a result of the lockdown imposed in different countries. These industries are expected to recover post lockdown, once manufacturing activities resume.



