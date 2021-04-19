New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market is forecast to reach USD 27.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chemicals used for metal cleaning are used to wash off inorganic and extraneous materials from the metal's surface. They are used to remove any oil, unwanted surfaces, grease, corrosion oxides, and other particulates that can damage the performance efficiency of the metals. Cleaning of metals prevents the corrosion of the product and removes fouling by organic materials such as microbes, algae, animal fats, and hydrocarbons, and inorganic materials such as hydroxides, sulfides, silicates, carbonates, and phosphates, among others.



Chemicals used for metal cleaning are used to clean heavy machines and equipment in automotive, manufacturing, transportation, and aerospace. Heavy machinery and equipment being used in the transportation and manufacturing sector requires consistent maintenance and sustain performance efficiency. Major growth in the demand among end-users for these chemicals is propelling the market in the Asia Pacific region. However, stringent regulations regarding the usage of non-toxic chemicals will hamper the growth of the market. The emergence of environmentally sustainable and bio-based chemicals is expected to create ample growth opportunities during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific dominated the market due to a growth in aerospace, manufacturing, metal & mining, automotive, industries. Developed countries such as Japan, China, and India are expected to propel the demand for metal cleaning chemicals in the coming years. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. North America and Europe will witness a slow demand during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 impact:

The spread of the Coronavirus has also already impacted foundries. The foundries have been closed, stopping further production along with overstocked inventories. Another issue regarding foundries is that requirement for cast components is diminished by the far-reaching production stop in the industrial and automotive sectors. This has hit especially hard medium and small factories, which generate mainly components for the industry. The market for chemicals for cleaning metals is witnessing sluggish growth, but the demand is anticipated to pick up after the lockdown has been lifted from the developing regions.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Aqueous cleaning chemicals consist of detergents containing surfactants such as alkylphenol ethoxylates, linear alkylbenzene sulphonates, or alcohol ethoxylates, and anticorrosives like ethanolamines. The cleaning efficiency of the product depends on physiochemical phenomena such as emulsification, sequestration, wetting, solubilization, dispersion, and saponification, and is enhanced by mechanical and thermal energy.

The steel industry held a larger market share of 4.9% in the year 2019. Cleaning the metallic surface is a general quandary, and to resolve the issue, metal cleaners are used. The high level of production of steel is fostering the demand for the market. World Steel Association, in 2018, declared Asia produced 1278.0 Mt of crude steel, which was an increase of 5.6% as compared to 2017.

The manufacturing sector has been witnessing an increase in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China, Japan, India, and Indonesia. The growth rate of manufacturing industries in China is expected to double in the coming years, according to the Chinese ministry of commerce. The Government of India released the same data, in which there is expected to be a 4% increase in the next two years in the manufacturing sector. This is expected to benefit the market for metal cleaning chemicals.

Europe is forecasted to hold the second-largest share in the market. The region will witness stable growth on account of growing manufacturing, automotive, and rising demand from nations such as Italy, France, and Spain. Moreover, the presence of key market players is also encouraging market demand.

Key participants include Stepan Company, Houghton International Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Oxiteno, Rochester Midland Corporation, Emerson Electric, and Eastman Chemical Company, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market on the basis of Chemical Type, End-Use, Application, and region:



Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aqueous

Solvent



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Construction

Manufacturing

Appliances and Utensils

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Steel

Copper

Aluminum

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



The Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market report is updated with the latest economic scenario with the value, drivers, constraints, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to assess the leading companies.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of Metal Cleaning Chemicals market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Metal Cleaning Chemicals market?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?



Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.



