Metal Coil Lamination Market 2020 Growth by Key Players Sika AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, ArcelorMittal

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Global Metal Coil Lamination Market size was estimated at USD 3.67 billion in 2019 and is projected to surpass USD 5 Billion by the year 2026.



Strict regulations limiting the utilization of VOC paints is likely to create lucrative growth scope for metal coil lamination market size. Laminating a coil with either metal film with the help of adhesives not only enhances its aesthetics but also imparts superior corrosion resistance. The laminates also bestow the coil with superior scratch and abrasion resistance properties.



Metal coil lamination are bifurcated into metal to polymer and metal to metal lamination. The polymer lamination is composed of a layer of base film such as polypropylene, vinyl and polyester that is bonded using an adhesive to a metal coil. The metal films or laminations are majorly used in food & beverage, packaging and metal construction. However, the metal lamination is manufactured by using metals such as tin, nickel, zinc, etc. These laminates improve the appearance, texture and durability of exposed surface and are in high demand.



Growing utilization of metallized packaging in food & beverage application is generating a surging demand for metal coil laminations. Also, home renovation and remodeling activities across the globe will further fuel product penetration over the coming years. Metal coil lamination market is touted to cross the USD 5 billion mark by 2026.



Growth drivers are -



- Robust growth in construction industry of Asia Pacific

- Growing demand from automotive sector

- Rising home appliance product demand

- Increasing high efficiency packaging material demand

- Increasing demand for residential and commercial furniture in growing economies



Metal coil laminations are apt for application in various end-use industries including appliances, metal construction and automotive. Laminated coils possess the ability to be formed into any required shape. To meet the design requirements for new commercial and residential building architects and building contractors are extensively utilizing these coil laminations. Also, it offer superior resistance to weathering along with various color and texture options. Burgeoning service sector across the globe is resulting in commercial office space developments, which will further escalate the demand for metal coil laminates.



Laminated metal sheets are extensively used in garage doors as the product offers outstanding UV-protection for a polishable surface. Evolving trend in patterns and designs in residential/commercial doors may support product adoption. Polymer films are also used for making garage doors as they are available in various designs and patterns such as metallic colors and wood grain textures.



Strengthening construction industry across Europe will support the adoption of metal coil laminates. Europe metal coil lamination industry size is forecast to gain major traction owing to supportive regulatory norms in region pertaining to multifunctional and smart laminations. Furthermore, the well-established automotive industry is also construing a heavy demand for laminated coils.



Favorable government measures to augment automotive sector growth will positively favor product penetration over the coming years. Prominent players contributing towards the global metal coil lamination market share are Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Toyo Kohan Company, Sika AG and Jindal Poly Films Ltd.



