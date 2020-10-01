Metal Degreaser Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast Up to 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Metal Degreaser Market: Introduction

Metal degreasers are used to remove grease and oil from a metal surface. They are utilized to remove oils and oil-borne soils from surfaces that have been die-cast, machined, stamped, welded, etc., to prevent damage and enhance performance efficiency. They remove fouling caused by inorganic materials (such as phosphates, silicates, carbonates, sulfates, sulfides, and hydroxides) and organic materials (such as hydrocarbons, animal fats, algae, denatured protein residues, and microbes,). Metal cleaning chemicals are employed to clean equipment and heavy machinery employed in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and transportation. Metal degreaser comprises corrosion inhibitors that protect the metal surface during cleaning.



Various types of metal degreasers including acidic, alkaline, and solvent are commercially available

Key Drivers of Global Metal Degreaser Market

Surge in demand for heavy machinery and equipment in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace and manufacturing, is anticipated to drive the global metal degreaser market during the forecast period, as heavy machinery and equipment used in these industries require regular maintenance to sustain performance efficiency

Rise in demand for steel to offer long shelf-life and esthetic appearance to building on account of ongoing investments in the construction industry, primarily in developing and developed nations, is likely to drive the global metal degreaser market during the forecast period. Expansion of the construction industry is attributed to improvement in living standards, population migration from rural to urban areas, and strong economic growth.



Automobile Industry Segment Expected to Hold a Major Share of Global Metal Degreaser Market

The global metal degreaser market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region

Based on type, the global metal degreaser market can be classified into solvents, alkaline, acidic, and others. The solvent segment held a major share of global metal degreaser market. Solvent based metal degreaser offers non-flammable, non-corrosive, low emission, and possesses non-hazardous properties, which make it highly suitable for adoption.



In terms of end-user, the global metal degreaser market can be split into automobile, electronics, aircraft, consumer goods and others. The automotive segment is expected to expand considerably during the forecast period, due to a rise in the demand for regular maintenance of vehicle parts to enhance performance efficiency.

North America to Account for Prominent Share of Global Metal Degreaser Market

In terms of region, the global metal degreaser market can be divided into Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America



The metal degreaser market in North America is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region can be ascribed to a shift in trend toward the adoption of aqueous-based metal cleaners in several industries such as electronics, aircraft, and consumer goods.

The metal degreaser market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to an increase in investments in the manufacturing sector primarily in developed and developing economies such as Japan, South Korea, India, and China.

Introduction of various programs, such as Make in India and sector specific incentives to various manufacturing companies, are key factors that are likely to attract investments in the manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific during the forecast period For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the manufacturing sector in India attracted Foreign Direct Investment of worth US$ 89.15 billion between April 2000 and December 2019.



The metal degreaser market in Europe is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region can be attributed to the presence of large number of automobile companies. Increase in demand for regular maintenance of automobile parts to optimize performance is likely to boost the demand for metal degreaser in the automotive industry.



The metal degreaser market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the demand for passenger cars in countries in the Middle East owing to increase in per capita income and number of complete knock down plants in the sub-region.



Key Players Operating in Global Metal Degreaser Market

The global metal degreaser market is fragmented as a large number of regional and international players are present in the market. Leading companies operating in the global metal degreaser market include

CTEC

Ecolink.com

VECOM GROUP

WD-40 COMPANY (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

KYZEN CORPORATION

Envirofluid

Avudai

Zep, Inc.

Crest Chemicals.

Nyco Products Company.

CYNDAN Chemicals.

Mil-Comm Products Company

AMSOIL INC.