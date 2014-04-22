Metal Detector Home Launches to Provide Treasure Hunters with the Best Consumer Advice

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Metal detectors are a portable electronic device that uses an oscillator coil that produces a magnetic field, which when interrupted by metal objects causes fluctuations in the field which can be transmitted to human operators in the form of sound waves, alerting them to the presence of metal. They are used by professional forensics teams, soldiers looking for mines and IEDs, and even amateur treasure hunters looking for buried treasure. Metal Detector Home is a new website dedicated to helping people find the right metal detector for them, no matter their needs.



The site is regularly updated as new products hit the market, and has already reviewed the Garrett Ace 250 Metal Detector (http://www.metaldetectorhome.com/garrett-ace-250-metal-detector-review) and the Bounty Hunter QD2GWP Quick Draw II, among other major brands’ flagship products, to determine the unique features, advantages and disadvantages as well as providing users with an indication of their place in the market.



This is achieved by the use of a league table on the homepage that sets out the top ten metal detectors according to their Metal Detector Home rating, though users can also define the table by depth of penetration, discrimination and price.



A spokesperson for Metal Detector Home explained, “As well as reviewing products we have also created a comprehensive buying guide so that individuals looking for a metal detector as a gift, or those only just getting into the treasure hunting game can be briefed on the key elements of making a well-informed purchase, so that users of all levels of experience can understand why our reviews value certain features above others. We have also created editorial content on the best metal detector brands, so that individuals can purchase from trusted providers and know why they are superior to other cash-in, budget brands out there.”



About Metal Detector Home

Metal Detector Home was created by a bunch of treasure hunters who have since populated the site with reviews, advice and buying guides in order to help fellow treasure hunters make the right investment. The site is regularly updated with new metal detector reviews as new models are released, and includes editorials and how to make best use of this specialist equipment. For more information please visit: http://www.metaldetectorhome.com