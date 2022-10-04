Metal Die Casting Alloys - Aluminum and Zinc

Dongguan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2022 -- Casting alloys(aluminum and zinc die casting) is one of the most versatile die cast metals. It provides higher precision with lower tooling costs when compared to other die cast metals like pure aluminum or Other. Metal die casting also offers a broad range of excellent physical and mechanical properties, finishing characteristics, and is the easiest to cast.



One of the most significant advantages of Casting alloys is the fact that it reduces tooling costs. Die cast tooling is typically a significant cost factor, so it's important to save where you can. Because Casting alloys has a low melting temperature, dies can last up to 10 times longer than those used in aluminum die casting and about five times longer than dies used for magnesium. That means fewer repairs, less downtime, and more parts produced over the life of the tool. Small Casting alloys parts can utilize the high-speed 4-slide miniature Casting alloys die casting process, which allows for significantly lower upfront tooling costs when compared to aluminum or magnesium die casting. Click here to learn more about that process.



Aluminum die casting is the most common alloy used for the die casting process today for its wide application of products. One of the main benefit of aluminum die cast parts for its lightweight, while maintaining the ability to withstand the highest operating temperatures among all the die cast alloys. Aluminum also has a very high dimensional stability for complex shapes and thin wall applications. Aluminum die casting parts are also chosen for their corrosion resistance and good mechanical properties making them a primary choice for a wide range of applications from consumer electronic housing to marine applications. Also, For its high thermal and electrical conductivity as well as EMI shielding, aluminum die casting is an excellent choice for enclosures for networking and telecommunication applications as it provides shielding properties while providing effective heat dissipation for the electronic components housed inside. The lightness of aluminum die cast parts makes them ideal for handheld applications such as power tools and other portable devices and is also used extensively in automotive and aerospace applications for weight reduction and fuel efficiency. Finally aluminum die casting parts are also easy to machine for high precision requirements and can be chromated, anodized, painted or powder coated without difficulty.



Overview of Pintejin Metal Casting miniature 4-slide Zn 3, 5 & ZA-8 die cast part capabilities, with Pintejin specifications, alloy characteristics. Pintejin specializes in delivering miniature parts with any required post-casting finishing, ready for further assembly, including precision machining when net-shapes are not possible.We machine on three-axis machines up to the size X = 1,200 mm, Y = 600 mm, Z = 700 mm. The maximum weight of the workpiece is 1,500 kg. Our five-axis centers have a table size of up to 600 mm in diameter and we are able to set parts up to 300 Kg on them. The machines can be equipped with an electric spindle enabling up to 80,000 rpm, which allows us to mill tools from a diameter of 0.3 mm into materials with a hardness approaching 62 HRC. We perform electroerosive 5 axis cnc machining on machines with travel dimensions X = 650 mm, Y = 450 mm and Z = 350 mm, up to a workpiece weight of 1,500 Kg. In addition to CNC machine tools, we have technologies available for laser welding, surface grinding, cutting and manual machining of parts.