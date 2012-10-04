J&S Machine Will Unveil Advances in Equipment This November

Ellsworth, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- J&S Machine, a Wisconsin-based distributor of metal fabrication equipment, will demonstrate the SIMASV T40 Digit Cool 2 Horizontal Bending Press, with its all-new SIMplylogik CNC control, at this year’s FABTECH exposition. FABTECH, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event, will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center November 12 to 14, 2012. The company’s SIMplylogik control allows operators to create prototypes and series production with SIMASV presses, through simplified program operations.



Joe Seibel, President of J&S Machine, commented on the ease of use achieved through the SIMplylogik CNC control. “The simplicity in this control is achieved through completely renewed graphics and a more rational positioning and shaping of the keys on the touch-pad keyboard. Plus, users now have a full view of all of the working functions of the machine on the high-resolution LCD screen.” He added, “Operational flexibility, time containment, reduced margins of error and accuracy of execution are some of the most significant benefits connected to SIMASV machinery controlled by SIMplylogik by SIMASV.”



J&S works closely with machinery suppliers and fabrication job shops throughout the U.S. to create a network of knowledge’s sharing and enhanced capabilities.



About J&S Machine

J&S Machine was founded in 1998 and quickly became a leader in the metal fabrication industry, offering customers machine service, upgrades and retrofits along with machine control package designing. J&S Machine sells a range of metal fabrication equipment that includes quality manufacturers, primarily in roll and rotary tube bending. J&S Machine offers complete installations and training sessions on all products, tooling setups, bending trouble shooting, tooling design and more. For more information, visit: http://www.jsmachine.com.