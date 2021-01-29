New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the metal implants and alloys market was valued at USD 9.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 20.29 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2%. Metal implants and medical alloys are extensively used in the healthcare sector for the recovery of damaged body parts and replacing those parts using metal implants. The metal implants are designed to work as the repaired body part and continue the proper functioning of the body. The effects of aging, such as bone fractures due to low bone density are reduced using these implants. The increasing amount of geriatric population has consumed a huge share in the market. This population is more acquainted with accidental fractures, orthopedic diseases, and cardiovascular diseases owing to the large share. In a study published by the American Academic Orthopedic Surgery, 2.5 million femur fractures occur annually and the number is expected to reach double in 2050.



The report is updated with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



To gain a deeper understanding of the Metal Implants And Medical Alloys market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Metal Implants And Medical Alloys market.



Key Manufacturers of the Metal Implants And Medical Alloys Market Studied in the Report are:



Carpenter Technology Corporation, Royal DSM, Johnson Matthey Plc, Fort Wayne Metals, AMETEK Inc., QuesTek Innovations LLC, ATI Specialty Alloys and Components, Aperam S.A., Materion Corporation, and Supra Alloys (TITAN Metal Fabricators, Inc.)



Furthermore, the report focuses on the segmentation of the global Metal Implants And Medical Alloys market based on types and applications.



Metal Implants And Medical Alloys Market Segmentation based on Product Types:



Titanium



Stainless Steel



Cobalt- Chromium alloys



Metal Implants And Medical Alloys Market Segmentation based on Applications:



Orthopedic reconstruction surgeries

Knee Reconstruction

Shoulder Reconstruction

Joint Reconstruction

Hip Reconstruction

Others

Cardiovascular Applications

Defibrillators

Pacemakers

Stents

Mechanical Heart Valves

Guidewires



Regional Analysis of the Metal Implants And Medical Alloys Market Includes:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Highlights of the TOC:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Metal Implants And Medical Alloys market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Metal Implants And Medical Alloys market size

2.2 Latest Metal Implants And Medical Alloys market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Metal Implants And Medical Alloys market key players

3.2 Global Metal Implants And Medical Alloys size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Metal Implants And Medical Alloys market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.



The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global Metal Implants And Medical Alloys report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Metal Implants And Medical Alloys market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.



