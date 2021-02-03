New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Low cost of raw materials and high investment into manufacturing industries are encouraging the growth of the metal injection molding market.



Market Size – USD 3.34 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization and industrialization



The Global Metal Injection Molding Market is forecast to reach USD 6.47 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Metal Injection Molding (MIM) is an advanced molding process that imparts desired shapes to the molten metals. Increasing demand for a high volume of metal parts in the automotive and military sector is fueling the demand for the market. Manufacturers prefer MIM as compared to other traditional ones as there is less wastage of raw materials, it is more cost-effective and uses less time for production.



The market is driven by rapid industrialization, swift urbanization, low cost of raw materials, and growing investment in manufacturing industries. Digitalization of manufacturing components across the globe is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the economy. Increasing demand of the market products from the end-user industries such as consumer goods, medical devices, and automotive and aerospace are fueling the market demand. Advancement in technology has paved the way for the manufacture of different metal components of different sizes and complexities.



Some of the players profiled in the report are ARCMIM, Dynacast, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Tanfel Metal, Injectamax International, LLC. MIM India Company, Reaux Medical Molding, D&K ENGINEERING, Mahler GmbH, NetShape Technologies, and Smith Metal Products, among others.



The Global Metal Injection Molding Market is segmented as follows:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



- Carbonyl Method

- High-Pressure Gas Atomization

- Ultra-High Pressure Water Atomization



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



- Stainless Steel

- Low Alloy Steel

- Soft Magnetic Material



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



- Automotive

- Medical and Orthodontics

- Electrical and Electronics

- Consumer Industrial

- Aerospace and Defense



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Metal Injection Molding market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Metal Injection Molding Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the Metal Injection Molding Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Metal Injection Molding market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Metal Injection Molding market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Metal Injection Molding market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Metal Injection Molding Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Metal Injection Molding Market.



