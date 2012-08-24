Metal Machine Shops in New Jersey Join AMSN's US Manufacturing Movement

Newark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- As the Presidential election nears closer manufacturers all over New Jersey are keeping a close eye on which candidate will best help the manufacturing community. One company, which represents metal and plastic parts manufacturers nationwide at http://www.mfgpartners.net/plastic-part-manufacturer (American Machine Shops Network) is doing its own movement by assisting businesses statewide and beyond in the market for machined parts and components produced from all grades of steel, alloys, copper, aluminum, brass, exotic metals, plastics as well as suitable ceramics.



As the pioneer of the U.S. Manufacturing Movement (USMM), the inspiring company is making significant headway into the marketplace online & offline, and as result is being recognized by a number of New Jersey businesses requiring machining, solutions, fabricated products, prototypes, tooling and plastic molded parts at http://www.mfgpartners.net/plastic-molded-parts According to AMSN spokesperson Johnnie Diaz, the marketplace is attracting businesses, organizations, engineers and others sourcing for made-to-order parts in Trenton, Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Woodbridge, Dover, Hamilton, Edison, Camden and other areas throughout the Garden State.



“It's all about helping manufacturers grow and putting people back to work,” said Diaz, when asked about the US Manufacturing Movement established by MFGpartners.net earlier this year. He concluded, “The American Machine Shops Network is committed to helping manufacturers in New Jersey grow as well as across the country by promoting the high-tech, close tolerance precision machining, advanced metalworking, lean manufacturing and plastic injection molding capabilities of its world class members serving American and foreign customers all over the world at http://www.mfgpartners.net/plastic-injection-molding.”



New Jersey companies can submit an RFQ free-of-charge to MFGpartners.net approved US-based machine shops at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



