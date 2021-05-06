New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The growing demand in the automotive sector, increasing investment in R&D, and rising transportation sector driving the need for the market.



The global Metal Magnesium market is forecast to reach USD 6.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Some of the factors expected to lay the robust foundation for the growth of the global market are developments in automotive manufacturing, increased adoption in aviation capability, and expansion of crude steel production. The metal and its alloys are commonly used in the automotive and aerospace industries, owing to their lightweight properties. Additionally, it finds applications in biological and health care because of its excellent biocompatibility and nontoxicity. Besides, due to its superior electrical & mechanical properties such as longevity and better heat transfer, it is also commonly used in various electronic applications.



Environmental factors will play a significant role in shaping future demand and supply. The continuing and increasing momentum for rising pollution levels will continue to focus heavily on the automotive sector, a significant market for the metal and its alloys. Demand for these will be seen in the push to raise vehicle weight and, therefore, emissions. However, its explosive nature, coupled with harmful UV light emissions when burnt, is expected to curb market growth over the projected period.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3131



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Magnesium LLC, POSCO, Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc., Magnohrom, Regal Magnesium, Sunglow Group, DunAn Magnesium, Magnotec Ltd., Rima Group, and NIPPON KINZOKU Co. Ltd., among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Metal Magnesium market.



Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Thermal reduction process



Electrolyte process



Recycling



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pure magnesium



Magnesium compounds



Magnesium alloys



End-user Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Aerospace & Defense



Automotive



Medical & Healthcare



Electronics



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3131



The Metal Magnesium Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Metal Magnesium market landscape



Key details about the regional segmentation of the Metal Magnesium market



Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends



Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Metal Magnesium industry



Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry



Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Metal Magnesium Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Metal Magnesium Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Metal Magnesium Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Metal Magnesium Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Metal Magnesium Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3131



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



ATP Assays Market Size



Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook



Proteomics Market Trends



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.