Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Global Metal Manufacturing Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global metal manufacturing market is expected to decline from $3570.2 billion in 2019 to $3117.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $3915.3 billion in 2023.



Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059174/metal-manufacturing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-iron-and-steel-mills-and-ferroalloy-manufacturing-nonferrous-metal-production-and-processing-alumina-and-aluminum-production-and-processing-foundries-steel-product-manufacturing-2-by-end-use-construction-manufacturing-others-covering-arcelor-mittal-posco-nippon-steel-sumitomo-metal-jfe-tata-steel-group/inquiry?source=releasewire&mode=74



Top Companies in the Global Metal Manufacturing Market: Arcelor Mittal; POSCO; Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal; JFE; TATA Steel Group and Other



Industry News:



11 March 2020: ArcelorMittal has today launched a new group website, developed around the company's purpose of 'Inventing smarter steels for a better world'. The site showcases the role that steel can play in a future low-carbon, circular economy; outlines how ArcelorMittal is embracing technology developments to address trends that will shape the future; and demonstrates the critical role ArcelorMittal's products play in supporting societal transformation.



13 Nov, 2019: On November 12, POSCO held the launch event of 'INNOVILT' with around 150 people in attendance at POSCO Center. Major client companies, National Assembly members Myung-Jae Park, In-Hwa Jung and other government officials, construction related associations, architects, and construction firms were present at the event.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Iron And Steel Mills And Ferroalloy Manufacturing; Nonferrous Metal Production And Processing; Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing; Foundries; Steel Product Manufacturing

2) By End Use: Construction; Manufacturing; Others

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global metal manufacturing market, accounting for 63% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global metal manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global metal manufacturing market.



Industrial robotics is gaining traction among companies in the metals industry. This is mainly because industrial robotics aids companies in reducing labor costs, improving workplace safety, and driving productivity and efficiency. Industrial robots have widespread applications in the metals industry performing tasks such as material handling, arc welding, spot welding, cutting, and press tending. According to KPMG report, 42% executives of global metals companies are willing to invest significantly in robotics. Examples of companies offering industrial robots to metals companies include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman.

The metals manufacturing market consists of sales of metals by entities ((organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate iron and steel foundries, iron and steel mills, and/or ferroalloy manufacturing businessess; and/or entities that undertake alumina and aluminum production and processing.



Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059174/metal-manufacturing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-iron-and-steel-mills-and-ferroalloy-manufacturing-nonferrous-metal-production-and-processing-alumina-and-aluminum-production-and-processing-foundries-steel-product-manufacturing-2-by-end-use-construction-manufacturing-others-covering-arcelor-mittal-posco-nippon-steel-sumitomo-metal-jfe-tata-steel-group?source=releasewire&mode=74



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Metal Manufacturing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com