Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- There are several national lawsuits pending, and currently on trial, regarding recalled and defective metal-on-metal hip implants as well as similar implants. DePuy, for example, is currently defending itself in Los Angeles regarding their recalled ASR hip replacement system. In this current California Superior Court lawsuit, former prison guard Loren Kransky contends the implants cause cobalt poisoning as well as requiring revisions. This is the first of over ten thousand lawsuits in the wake of the recalled DePuy metal-on-metal implant. Csengeri Law is aggressively monitoring this initial case for developments as the outcome will have a significant effect on cases to follow.



In addition to standard metal-on-metal implant, related cases, Csengeri Law is monitoring Stryker ABG-II and Stryker Rejuvenate related law. These Stryker hip replacement implant devices, while not metal-on-metal implants themselves, do contain metal components that can connect and abrade. This abrasion leads to the same metallosis and metal poisoning symptoms that commonly appear in patients with metal-on-metal implants. Stryker has launched a voluntary recall of both systems, and the initial trials regarding the Stryker implant systems are likely to begin in Bergen Country, New Jersey. Currently the lawsuits are planned to be dealt with in a multi-district litigation, handled in Bergen County.



Csengeri Law maintains up to the minute monitoring of this type of national metal-on-metal implant related case. This is in order to provide clients with up to the minute information regarding their rights and legal options. Csengeri Law is dedicated to assisting clients suffering due to a defective or recalled implant. Firm founder Steve Csengeri considered this kind of law extremely personal as he has personally been the victim of a defective hip replacement implant. In 2009 Steve Csengeri filed the first claim successfully settled by Zimmer for his own defective Zimmer Durom Cup implant. Csengeri Law offers free consultations to Californians suffering from defective or recalled implants of all varieties.



