Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Multiple incidents in post market data have continue to show that components of the ABG-II modular-neck hip stem and Stryker Rejuvenate hip replacement showed the potential for health risks. In the wake of this data Stryker Orthopaedics has issued recall notices for both the ABG-II modular-neck hip stem. Citing “This voluntary recall was initiated due to the potential risks associated with modular-neck stems. These risks include the potential for fretting and/or corrosion at or about the modular-neck junction, which may result in adverse local tissue reactions manifesting with pain and/or swelling.”



It is increasingly common knowledge that hip replacements that use a metal-on-metal component can have an adverse effect on the health of the patient. In March 2012, the FDA released concerns regarding the use of metal-on-metal implant systems. The concerns state metal particles will always result from a metal-on-metal device, even one that contains shielding. While the damage this particle build up causes can vary, it is known that, over time, the buildup of particles in bone and tissue can cause a variety of health problems.



Both the Stryker ABG-II modular-neck hip stem and the Stryker Rejuvenate were attempts to prevent the grinding and fraying in traditional metal-on-metal implants. Unfortunately, even without a direct metal-on-metal connection, the junction in both of these implants still leads to fretting and corrosion which can in turn lead to numerous side effects related to the metal build up.



About Csengeri Law

Csengeri Law has extensive knowledge regarding replacement implants and patient rights in the case of an implant recall or revision surgery. In 2008 firm founder Steve Csengeri successfully filed the first settled case for the defective Zimmer Durom cup, his own defective implant. From there, Csengeri Law has developed an extensive legal knowledge regarding metal-on-metal implants, recalls and revision surgery. Csengeri Law is currently offering free consultations to patients with a defective or recalled Stryker medical implant.



For more information on Csengeri Law and the Stryker hip recall click here: http://www.csengerilaw.com/



CSENGERI LAW

24445 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 200

Torrance, CA 90505

Telephone: (310) 862-2916

Fax: (310) 373-9040