New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- The global Metal Recycling market is forecast to reach USD 86.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. An increase in energy savings with decreased greenhouse gas emission levels and increasing consumer awareness regarding it are driving the market for recycled metal.



The metal recycling market is growing due to the high demand for steel and rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging nations. Moreover, increased concerns towards the exhaustion of natural resources at a faster rate have led governments across the globe to formulate favorable regulations concerning the metal recycling industry, which is further boosting the metal recycling market.



Furthermore, there is a growing scarcity of rare-earth metals, which provides a growth opportunity for the market. Factors that will restrict the global market are the unorganized flow of waste metals and less scrap collection zones. The increasing cost of raw materials is also hindering the demand along with high labor charges.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Metal Recycling market and profiled in the report are:



Nucor Corporation, Sims Metal Management Limited, Arcelormittal, Aurubis AG, Tata Steel Limited, Dowa Holdings Co Ltd., Commercial Metals Company, Totall Metal Recycling, Inc., Norton Aluminium, and American Iron & Metal (AIM), among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Ferrous

Non-Ferrous



Scrap Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Old Scrap

New Scrap



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Building and Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliance

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Metal Recycling market and its competitive landscape.



