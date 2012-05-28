Metal Roofing Company Philadelphia Announces Discount on Standing Seam Panel Locking

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- “With growing environmental problems, particularly the green house effect, we need to concentrate on our roofing. We have now decided to help people combat this problem and for that we have come up with discount schemes on Standing Seam Panel Locking.” said the spokesperson at Metal Roofing PA. He further added, “this will not only strengthen the roof but it will ensure better protection from harmful rays that are directly entering in our atmosphere.”



Metal Roofing Company PA provides two basic panel-locking systems for metal roofing:

Architectural panels, which act as water-shedding system and structural panels, which act as a watertight system. Both panel systems we install are exceptions. The S-2000 is the only water-tight snap-lock system on the market, and the A-1300 is the only water-tight architectural panel on the market. They are ideal for low sloping roof applications with installation on as little a slope as ½ inch per foot. In addition, they offer an A-1000 snap lock panel for a more affordable installation.



Types of standing seam roofs

There are three different types of standing seam metal roofing systems. The most common of one being field lock standing seam, which uses a special locking tool to connect the panels in the field. Another is snap lock standing seam, which locks the panels together when one side is connected with the one next to it. Finally there is the standing seam shingle based panels, which is a vertical shingle panels.



About Metal Roofing PA

Metal Roofing PA is a leading and a top-notch residential metal roofing company for installing standing seam metal roofs in Bucks County, Chester County, Montgomery County, Lancaster County, Delaware County, Wynnewood, Newtown, Fort Washington, Hatboro, Narberth, Pottstown, West Chester, Rydal and Philadelphia. Standing seam metal roofing is considered to be ideal for historical homes, low sloping roofs, partial roofs such as sunrooms and porches, as well as contemporary homes. Metal Roofing PA stands apart because we manufacture our metal roof panels on site, and uses our own certified metal roof installers.