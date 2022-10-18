Metal Spinning Services from China

Dongguan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- The metal cylinder blank, flat blank or preform is pressed on the spinning core die with the tail top, and the mandrel and the blank are driven by the spindle to rotate, and the spinning wheel squeezes the material on the rotating core die from the blank side. , to make the material produce point-by-point continuous plastic deformation, so as to obtain hollow rotating body parts of various busbar shapes, which is spinning molding. Metal Spinning is a metal processing process with little cutting and no cutting, which combines the process characteristics of metal forging , extrusion, stretching, bending, ring rolling, cross rolling and rolling.



Spinning technology is an ancient technology, similar to turning a potter's wheel to make clay tires. It can be divided into ordinary spinning and strong spinning. The spinning that does not change the thickness of the billet but only changes the shape of the billet is called ordinary spinning, and the spinning that changes both the thickness of the billet and the shape of the billet is called strong spinning. Modern stainless steel spinning technology originated in the military industry in the 1950s, and then spread to the civilian industry, where it is widely used. Spinning can complete various complex sheet metal parts. It is a special forming method that can complete deep drawing, flanging, shrinking, bulging and hemming. Compared with metal stamping , spinning is a low-efficiency processing method, but the mold making is simple. Through programming, it can produce small-batch, multi-variety, complex shape, and heavy-load metal parts. If the output of some spinning parts similar to the head is huge, the method of open-die deep drawing will be used instead to improve the efficiency.



Which industries and which parts are spinning suitable for?



Brass Spinning has a wide range of applications. It is suitable for automobiles, diving sports, natural gas, lighting, machinery manufacturing, home appliances, chemicals, wind power, aerospace, oil, natural gas, rail transit, road construction, advertising, metal processing, musical instruments, kitchenware, hotel supplies and other industries. The following parts: Car/motorcycle/truck/bus wheels, spokes, rim lock faces, rail vehicle wheels, natural gas tanks, CNG tanks, industrial gas cylinders, batteries, transportation and storage tools, fire extinguishers, reflectors, cpu fan parts, cooking Pots, separator parts, tank bottoms, heads, fuel containers, drive shafts, cylindrical fittings, precision tubes, hydraulic cylinders, clutch brackets, converter housings, hollow shafts, brake pistons, multi-V pulleys, flywheel starter gears , Drive components with sealing ring grooves, traffic signal poles, flagpoles, precision aluminum alloy poles, crossing poles, hollow shafts with grooves, etc.



