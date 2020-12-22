Metal Stamping Market Size, Share, Analysis, on-Going Trends, Status, Forecast to 2027 : Alcoa Corporation, Acro Metal Stamping, Klesk Metal Stamping Inc., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The Metal Stamping Market is set to attain a valuation of USD 267.47 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The increasing global number for unique mobile subscribers may increase mobile phone production, which eventually increases the demand for metal stamping. The applications of metal stamping are widespread in several industries including automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, aerospace, consumer electronics, and telecommunications.



Key participants include Ford Motor Company, D&H Industries, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company, Alcoa Corporation, Acro Metal Stamping, Klesk Metal Stamping Inc., General Motors, Lindy Manufacturing Co., and Toyota Motor Corporation, among others.



The report additionally evaluates the manufacturers of the market with respect to market size and share, distribution, sales network and distribution channels, global position, recent research and development activities, product portfolio, technological advancements, revenue generation, gross profit margins, and other market essentials that offer a competitive edge to the readers. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships happening in the market. The information about the market has been gathered through extensive interviews, primary and secondary research, and industry experts to offer key insights into the competitive landscape, along with a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the metal stamping market is the growing consumer electronics industry for various applications in gamepads and controllers, headphones, mobile phones and speakers. Metal stamping in mobile phones is widely used in the production of camera lens holders, chassis, and antennas, as it offers electrical conductivity, smooth finish, high tolerance, and corrosion resistance. Moreover, the increasing production of aluminum hoods would positively affect the market during the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Metal Stamping market on the basis of materials, process, application, and region:



Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others



Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Flanging

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Telecommunications

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Regional Analysis



According to the report, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the projected year. Growing industrialization and increasing demand for consumer electronics and cars in the region are the primary factors for market growth. The rising product demand in North America is from the automotive sector as industries are focusing on increasing the production of lightweight vehicles in that region.



Further, the report evaluates the regions of the market with regards to the market size, share, volume, value, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, trends, consumer demands, and the existence of key players in major geographical locations. The regional analysis section also covers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into market expansion and scope.



