The demand within the global metal stamping market is expected to rise in the times to follow. Metal stamping has emerged as a useful process that can help manufacturers in seamlessly flattening metal sheets. Several metals are moulded and carved into different shapes to be used for manufacturing, processing, and production of machinery, equipment, and devices. The type and nature of end-products manufactured from metal sheets varies according to the concerned industry. From aerospace to automobiles, use of thin metal sheets and strays has gained momentum in recent times. On account of the factors mentioned herein, it is safe to project that the global metal sheets market would expand at a stellar pace.



In this review, TMR Research decodes a plethora of trends and opportunities that have generated fresh revenues within the global metal stamping market. The growing use of metals across revenue-centric industries is conducive to market expansion. In addition to this, the marine industry has also transcended as a key consumer within the global metal stamping market. It is likely that the power storage industry will also come up new technologies that necessitates the use of metallic moulds and coils.



Global Metal Stamping Market: Notable Developments



The advent of automated stamping technologies has paved way for several fresh developments across the global metallic stamping industry.



Development of micro-stamping technologies has played an integral role in ramping up sales across the market. Earlier, market vendors were focused on developing large metallic sheets that can be used across the aerospace, automobile, and packaging industries. However, with the trend of miniaturisation gaining traction, companies are also providing micro-stamping services to end-users. This factor shall create new streams of revenue generation across the global metal stamping market.

Metal stamping technologies are gradually gaining traction from small manufacturers. These manufacturers are involved in businesses such as small engine repairs, plumbing, and packaging. The market vendors can capitalise on these MSMEs to clock in a decent market share.



Key Players



Acro Metal Stamping

Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping

Klesk Metal Stamping, Inc.



Global Metal Stamping Market: Growth Drivers



Use of Automated Stamping Machines



Flat or coiled sheets of metal have helped in developing dexterous machinery and equipment for several industries. Several techniques can be used for flattening and shaping metallic sheets, but stamping is the most commonly acknowledged practice. Automated stamping machines have made their way into the market, creating increased demand within the global metal stamping market. Stamping hammer is widely used industrial units where automated machines have not found a place yet. Several analysts suggest the development of a dedicated cell for stamping across high-end manufacturing units such as those operating in areas of electronics, lock hardware, and automobiles. In view of the factors stated above, it is logical to expect that the global metal stamping market would trace an ascending graph of demand.



Use in Residential and Commercial Industries



The domains of plumbing, electrical testing, and HVAC have also emerged as key consumers of metal stamping technologies. The relevance of these domains in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors has played an integral role in driving sales across the global market. Moreover, equipment used for mowing lawns and gardens are also manufactured from thin and sharp metallic sheets. Other areas of application for metal stamping are lighting systems and power tools. The wide application portfolio of metal stamping has generated fresh revenues across the global market.



