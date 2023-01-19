Metallic Elephant Offers Brass Hot Foil Dies Made Using State-of-the-Art CNC Machine

Colchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- Metallic Elephant, a popular provider of hot foil machines, offers brass hot foil dies made from solid brass using state-of-the-art CNC machines. Once the shape has been machined, businesses can apply a thin layer of foil to the die before it is heated and pressed onto the material. Their dies are commonly used for packaging, decorative items, stationery, packaging, and other printing applications that require a high-quality finish. Their dies provide a high-quality, professional finish that can be used to enhance the appearance of products.



The dies can be used with a hot foil stamping machine to quickly and easily stamp the design onto the material. Their dies are often used to create text, logos, and other intricate designs on products such as business cards, stationery, and labels. The dies are used to create intricate and decorative designs and can be used to add a special touch to printed materials. Businesses looking to buy brass hot foil dies for their stamping machines can check out Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "For the ultimate in quality, versatility and endurance, Metallic Elephant hot foil brass dies excel. We create our hot foil brass blocks using a state-of-the-art CNC machine with software specifically for fine graphics work. The brass printing plates are then hand-finished using our expert artisan skills. Their excellent heat retention enables precision results time after time after time for many thousands of impressions. Due to the pinpoint precision, our brass dies are also exactly what's needed for a combination / fluted blocks."



Metallic Elephant is one of the most well-known providers of hot foil dies and hot foil machines. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. The company has carved an impressive reputation for providing top-quality products at highly competitive prices. In addition to brass hot foil personalised machines, the organisation also provides brass dies, letterpress, hot stamping foils, KSF mini machines, magnesium hot foil dies, reconditioned machines, and more.



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies and hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory, where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



