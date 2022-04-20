Metallic Elephant Offers Hot Foil Brass Dies with Excellent Heat Retention and Longevity

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2022 -- A well-known provider of dies, Metallic Elephant offers state of the art hot foil stamping brass dies with excellent heat retention and longevity. The brass dies they provide are built with highly sophisticated engraving machines that are tuned perfectly for client requirements, and manufactured with precision, which guarantees a long life span and short set up time. Metallic Elephant ensures that all of the dies go through a stringent quality procedure throughout the production process to ensure the quality of the dies are properly maintained.



Their full index of production processes can be a one-stop-shop for quality die requirements, whether it be brass or magnesium dies. Individuals can create their own fully customised tags using their hot foil dies and add sleek foil elements to any design. Using their in-house advanced etching and engraving production machines, they provide high quality, precision detail foiling blocks that are ready to be used in hot stamping. Businesses and individuals looking to buy hot-foil stamping brass dies can check out Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



When talking about their brass dies, a representatives for Metallic Elephant stated, "We create our hot foil brass blocks using a state-of-the-art CNC machine with software specifically for fine graphic work. The brass printing plates are then hand-finished using our expert artisan skills. Their excellent heat retention enables precision results time after time after time for many thousands of impressions. The razor-sharp definition and accurate reproduction we achieve at Metallic Elephant is picture-perfect creating brass bookbinding tools, brass blocks to achieve stunning effects for luxury leather brands."



Metallic Elephant is one of the most sought-after suppliers of hot foil dies and hot foil die machines in the UK. The company has carved out a niche in the country by providing high-quality products at the most competitive prices. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs.



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies and hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience in the field ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



For more information, please visit: https://www.metallicelephant.co.uk



