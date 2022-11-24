Metallic Elephant Offers Hot Foil Dies Built with Uncompromising Attention to Detail

Colchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2022 -- Metallic Elephant, a well-known stamping machine provider, offers hot foil dies built with uncompromising attention to detail. They use advanced etching and CNC engraving production processors to provide high-quality, precision detail foiling blocks ready to be used in hot stamping. All of their magnesium printing plates are unquestionably capable of holding the very fine detail required for high-quality foil printing and are compatible with virtually any foiling machine. Taking care of every detail, they emphasise the design details on the die to make them brighter and more attractive.



The dies give a simple yet classy touch when a symbol, painting, or letter is foiled. Each die has assured high-quality engraving and long-term consistency of production and is hand finished and inspected before despatch. The dies are widely used for packaging, labels, cards, fabric, and various other materials to help them look outstanding and luxurious. They produce dies of any size, shape, budget, or design you need. Businesses looking to buy hot foil dies can check out Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Crafting hot foil blocks is an art steeped in tradition. Our team of skilled staff are dedicated to producing excellence, seen every day in their uncompromising attention to detail. We craft quality hot foil blocks in magnesium in our fleet of etching machines, using traditional, time-honoured acid etching methods while embracing the latest technology with our outstanding quality CNC-programmed brass blocks."



Metallic Elephant is one of the most sought-after suppliers of hot foil dies, and hot foil die machines in the UK. The company has carved out a niche in the country by providing high-quality products at the most competitive prices. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs.



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies and hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory, where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



For more information, please visit: https://www.metallicelephant.co.uk



