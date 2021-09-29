Metallic Elephant Offers Hot Foil Dies Turning Luxury Into Personalised Items

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- A well-renowned provider of dies, Metallic Elephant offers hot foil dies that can turn luxury into everyday personalised items. These dies are perfect for adding luxury foil-stamped accents to any DIY party and wedding invitation. Individuals can create their own fully customised tags using their hot foil dies and add sleek foil elements to any design. Their full index of production processes can be a one-stop-shop for quality die requirements, whether it be brass or magnesium dies.



The company ensures that all of the dies go through a stringent quality procedure throughout the production process to ensure the quality of the dies is properly maintained. Using their in-house advanced etching and engraving production machines, they provide high quality, precision detail foiling blocks that are ready to be used in hot stamping. Individuals and businesses looking to buy hot foil dies can check out the company website for more information.



Metallic Elephant is one of the most sought-after suppliers of hot foil dies and hot foil die machines in the UK. The company has carved out a niche in the country for providing high-quality products at the most competitive prices. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive hard to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs.



Talking about hot foil dies, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Crafting hot foil blocks is an art steeped in tradition. Our team of skilled staff are dedicated to producing excellence, seen every day in their uncompromising attention to detail. We craft quality hot foil blocks in magnesium in our fleet of etching machines, using traditional, time-honoured methods of acid etching, while embracing the latest technology with our outstanding quality CNC-programmed brass blocks."



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies as well as hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience in the field ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



For more information, please visit: https://www.metallicelephant.co.uk



