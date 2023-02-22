Metallic Elephant Offers Hot Foil Machines Creating Perfection at Every Minute Detail

Colchester, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- Metallic Elephant, a well-known provider of hot foil dies, offers machines that create perfection in every detail. The machines are used for imprinting designs or text onto various materials, such as paper, plastic, leather, and fabric. The process involves using a heated metal die, which is pressed onto the material and a foil, which transfers the design or text onto the surface. The machines they provide are versatile and popular tools for printing designs and text onto various materials. They can be used for a wide range of applications in various industries.



The machines they provide are used for various applications, including printing on invitations, packaging, labels, business cards, and more. Their products are a popular choice for adding metallic and decorative effects to products such as invitations, business cards, book covers, and packaging. The machines come in various sizes and configurations, from small manual machines perfect for hobbyists and small businesses to large, automated machines used in high-volume production. Businesses looking to buy hot foil machines can check Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our ambition is simple; to design and make great machines built to last. We are the only machine maker in Britain that still design, build and service hot foil machines, all from our state-of-the-art factory. We are also great innovators, designing through making at our workshop in the English countryside. Led by our founder, Karl French, our highly skilled team engineer and build bespoke hot foil machines from scratch."



Metallic Elephant is one of the most sought-after suppliers of hot foil dies, and hot foil dies machines in the UK. The company has carved out a niche in the country by providing high-quality products at the most competitive prices. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. In addition to hot foil machines, the company also provides brass dies, letterpress, hot stamping foils, KSF machines, KSF mini machines, reconditioned machines, pneumatic machines and more.



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foils dies and hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory, where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



For more information, please visit: https://www.metallicelephant.co.uk



Social Media Profiles



Twitter: https://twitter.com/metallicele

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metallicelephant/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hot_foil/



Contact Details



Metallic Elephant

Unit 3

Frating Hall Farm Industrial Estate

Frating, Colchester

Essex

CO7 7HD

Phone: 01206 251221

Email: hello@hotfoil.co.uk