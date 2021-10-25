Metallic Elephant Offers Hot Foil Machines Setting the Standards for Exceptional Design Making

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- A pioneering supplier of hot foil dies and machines, Metallic Elephant offers hot foil machines that are setting the standards for exceptional die making. With great design, decades of practical experience and robust manufacturing processes, their hot foil stamping machines are built to achieve perfect results. Their machines allow users to experiment with a wide variety of product personalisation options allowing users the high-end luxury of adding logos using metallic. With their hot foil stamping machines, users can be confident that their machines are user-friendly and made to last, have in-built safety features and come with comprehensive instructions.



Their hot foil machines are used extensively by retailers looking to personalise high-end leather goods and other products for customers in-store. The machines they provide can be used to add a personal touch to everyday items such as belts, wallets, handbags and a range of other items. The company provides machines that can be used in a diverse range of printing solutions for both promotional and industrial marking applications and point of sale personalisation. Businesses looking to buy hot foil machines can check out Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



Metallic Elephant is one of the most well-renowned provider of hot foil dies and hot foil machines. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive hard to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. The company has carved a massive reputation for providing top-quality products at highly competitive prices.



Talking about their hot foil machines, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We are the only machine maker in Britain that still design, build and service hot foil machines, all from our state-of-the-art factory. We are also great innovators, designing through making at our workshop in the English countryside. We continually update our machinery & skills to ensure we use the most up-to-date and efficient methods to produce our hot foil machines and ensure they last for many years to come."



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies as well as hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience in the field ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



For more information, please visit: https://www.metallicelephant.co.uk



Social Media Profiles



Contact Details



Metallic Elephant

Unit 3

Frating Hall Farm Industrial Estate

Frating, Colchester

Essex

CO7 7HD

Phone: 01206 251221

Email: hello@hotfoil.co.uk