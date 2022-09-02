Metallic Elephant Offers Hot Foil Stamping Machines to Help Create Perfection in Every Pressing

Colchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2022 -- Metallic Elephant, a leading provider of hot foil dies, offers hot foil stamping machines to help create perfection in every pressing. Their remarkable machines are unlike any other and make a lasting impression on the pressing viewers, with a concentration on quality. Their machines are made of solid steel to offer a variety of flexible alternatives for printing on various forms and surfaces, as well as the ability to fine-tune and adjust the parameters for excellent results. The machines they provide take up very little space and are one of the most versatile on the market.



Their machines are ideal for someone starting in hot foil printing, professional printers, a copy shop, or a finishing house. Easy to use, the machines have a generous print area, making them perfect for a wide range of products. The machines they provide are user-friendly and constructed to last, with built-in safety features and detailed instructions on how to operate them. Businesses and individuals looking to buy hot foil stamping machines can check out Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We bring many years of engineering experience and dedication to quality craftsmanship in every machine we make. We are the only machine maker in Britain that still design, build and service hot foil machines, all from our state-of-the-art factory. We are also great innovators, designing through making at our workshop in the English countryside. Our highly skilled team engineer and build bespoke hot foil machines from scratch."



Metallic Elephant is one of the most well-renowned providers of hot foil dies and hot foil machines. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. In addition to hot foil stamping machines, the company also provides brass dies, letterpress, hot stamping foils, KSF mini machines, magnesium hot foil dies, reconditioned machines, and many more.



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies and hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory, where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



