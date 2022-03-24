Metallic Elephant Offers KSF 1 Hot Foil Personalised Presses Adding an Impressive and Show-Stopping Touch

Colchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2022 -- A well-renowned provider of dies in the UK, Metallic Elephant offers KSF 1 hot foil personalised presses that add an impressive and show-stopping touch. Thanks to the great design, decades of practical experience and robust manufacturing processes, their hot foil stamping machines are a combination of affordability and quality. Their machines can help users create the perfect presses to create personalised products for both personal and commercial use.



The machines include flexible options for printing on different shapes and surfaces, and allow you to adjust and fine tune the settings to achieve perfect results. With their hot foil stamping machines, you can feel confident that the machines are user-friendly and made to last, have in-built safety features and come with comprehensive instructions. Individuals and businesses looking to create personalised products with hot foil presses can go to Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



Talking about their personalised presses, a representatives for the company stated, "Make your mark with personalisation and add an impressive and show-stopping touch. With the growing desire for personalising goods, we have sold over 300 of our KSF 1 hot foil personalisation presses to date to a wide range of discerning businesses. Using our knowledge of customers' requirements we engrave our own high quality brass type sets on site and can produce within a week."



Metallic Elephant is one of the most well-known providers of hot foil dies and hot foil machines. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. The company has carved an impressive reputation for providing top-quality products at highly competitive prices. In addition to KSF hot foil personalised machines, the organisation also provides brass dies, letterpress, hot stamping foils, KSF mini machines, magnesium hot foil dies, reconditioned machines, and more.



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies and hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience in the field ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



For more information, please visit: https://www.metallicelephant.co.uk



Social Media Profiles



Twitter: https://twitter.com/metallicele

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metallicelephant/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hot_foil/



Contact Details



Metallic Elephant

Unit 3

Frating Hall Farm Industrial Estate

Frating, Colchester

Essex

CO7 7HD

Phone: 01206 251221

Email: hello@hotfoil.co.uk