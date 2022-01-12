Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2022 -- A well-renowned provider of dies in the UK, Metallic Elephant offers KSF hot foil machines equipping businesses with the latest Innovation and design in models. Their policy of constant research and development has kept their machines at the forefront of technological advancement in label finishing. Their innovative approach enables them to quickly and efficiently produce a solution for converting a whole range of special materials to meet business demands. Their machines offer excellent value for users providing a cost-effective tailor-made solution. With practical experience and robust manufacturing processes, their hot foil stamping machines are available at highly affordable prices. Their machines are made from solid steel, including lots of flexible options for printing on different shapes and surfaces, and allow you to adjust and fine tune the settings to achieve perfect results. Businesses and individuals looking to buy KSF hot foil machines can check out Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



Metallic Elephant is a name synonymous with the manufacture of high quality hot foil stamping machines, and hot foil dies. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive hard to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. The company has carved a massive reputation for providing top-quality products at highly competitive prices. In addition to KSF hot foil machines, the organisation also provides brass dies, letterpress, hot stamping foils, KSF mini machines, magnesium hot foil dies, reconditioned machines, and more.



Talking about their KSF hot foil machines, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Named after Metallic Elephant's co- founder Karl French, the KSF range is designed and manufactured here in the UK in our modern equipped engineering facilities in Essex. We're proud to be British manufactures, and of our three new, and highly popular models we've brought to the market so far. We don't rest on our laurels though, we continue to design and innovate further models to add to our range."



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies as well as hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience in the field ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



For more information, please visit: https://www.metallicelephant.co.uk



