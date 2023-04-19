Metallic Elephant Offers KSF Hot Foil Machines Producing Stunning Results for Businesses

Colchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- Metallic Elephant, a leading supplier of hot foil dies and machines, offers KSF hot foil machines that produce stunning results. The specialised devices use heat and pressure to transfer metallic or coloured foil onto a surface, such as paper, cardboard, leather, or plastic. The machines add decorative or informative elements to products, such as branding, logos, text, or patterns. Their machines offer a unique and high-quality printing option for businesses and individuals looking to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to their products.



The machines are used for various applications, such as printing and packaging, adding decorative elements to furniture and home decor items, personalising leather goods, and creating custom signage and labels. Their machines are used in the printing and packaging industry for product branding and labelling, as well as in the personalisation and customisation of products like business cards, invitations, and promotional items. Businesses and individuals looking to buy KSF hot foil machines can check out Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Named after Metallic Elephant's co-founder Karl French, the KSF range is designed and manufactured here in the UK in our modern equipped engineering facilities in Essex. We're proud to be British manufacturers of the three new and top-rated models we've brought to the market. We have always had the desire to manufacture our own range of Metallic Elephant hot foil machines."



Metallic Elephant is among the most respected providers of hot foil dies and machines. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. The company has a massive reputation for providing top-quality products at highly competitive prices. In addition to KSF machines, the organisation also includes brass dies, letterpress, hot magnesium foil dies, hot stamping foils, pneumatic devices, KSF mini machines, reconditioned machines, pneumatic machines and more.



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides hot foil dies and hot foil machines for industries. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory, where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



