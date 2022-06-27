Metallic Elephant Offers Letterpress Blocks Designed to Deliver a Deep & Beautiful Impression on Products

Colchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2022 -- A well-renowned provider of metallic dies, Metallic Elephant offers letterpress blocks that deliver a deep, beautiful impression on products. The blocks they provide are ideal for applying dye, paint, or inks to fabrics, paper, walls, and almost any surface. They combine traditional methods with modern computer technology to create images in metal to achieve very specific requirements and ensure every plate is individually made and hand finished to each customer's requirements. Each plate and die are manufactured from artwork and hand finished matching clients' specification.



The blocks are also used to press designs into unfired clay and you can then apply hot wax to paper or fabric. These blocks are perfect for adding luxury foil-stamped accents to any DIY party and wedding invitation. People can create their own fully customised tags using their hot foil dies and add sleek foil elements to any design. Businesses and individuals looking to buy letterpress blocks can go to Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



Talking further about their letterpress blocks, a representative for the company stated, "Our letterpress plates remain crisp and sharp with straight shoulders to ensure fine or bold detailing every single time. They're securely mounted on moisture resistant wood to 0.918" / 23.3 mm high and etched to around 2mm. They are also mounted squarely to ensure a speedy set up. Our excellent quality 16g/1.63mm magnesium plates are precisely etched by our skilled etchers. Order before 1 pm, and we will etch and dispatch your letterpress blocks the very same day."



Metallic Elephant is one of the most sought-after suppliers of hot foil dies and hot foil die machines in the UK. The company has carved out a niche by providing high-quality products at the most competitive prices. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive hard to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. In addition to letterpress blocks, the organisation also provides brass dies, letterpress, hot stamping foils, KSF machines, KSF mini machines, reconditioned machines, pneumatic machines and many more.



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies and hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience in the field ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



For more information, please visit: https://www.metallicelephant.co.uk



Social Media Profiles



Twitter: https://twitter.com/metallicele

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metallicelephant/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hot_foil/



Contact Details



Metallic Elephant

Unit 3

Frating Hall Farm Industrial Estate

Frating, Colchester

Essex

CO7 7HD

Phone: 01206 251221

Email: hello@hotfoil.co.uk