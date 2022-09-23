Metallic Elephant Offers Magnesium Hot Foil Dies, Bringing Beautiful Designs to Life

Colchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- Metallic Elephant, a leading supplier of hot foil dies and machines, offers magnesium hot foil dies to help bring beautiful designs to life. The dies are used on a wide range of materials such as paper, plastic, and leather because the metal is very strong and rigid and is also much lighter than steel. Their dies are produced through advanced UV light and chemical etching processes and are always quality checked before dispatch. The blocks are excellent for short-run operations, offering great value for money over brass or copper foiling dies.



All of their magnesium printing plates are unquestionably capable of holding the fine detail required for high-quality foil printing. The dies are primarily used for flat foil stamped images and flat single or multi-level embossed or debossed images. Combining traditional methods with modern computer technologies, they create images in metal and work to achieve particular requirements. Each plate they create is individually made and hand-finished to each customer's needs. Businesses looking to buy magnesium dies can check out Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



Talking about their magnesium dies, one of the representatives from the company stated, "At Metallic Elephant, we produce magnesium blocks for embossing, debossing and hot foil printing in all the popular gauges. These are manufactured in our modern and purpose-built etching plant, with a fleet of machines waiting to bring your designs to life. Our magnesium dies are also highly economical and just the ticket for runs of 40,000 or one-off jobs such as for luxury packaging or wedding invitations."



Metallic Elephant is one of the most well-renowned providers of hot foil dies and hot foil machines. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. The company has carved a massive reputation for providing top-quality products at highly competitive prices.



Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies and hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory, where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



