Metallic Elephant Offers Magnesium Hot Foil Dies Manufactured in Modern and Purpose-Built Etching Plant

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- A well-renowned provider of hot foil dies, Metallic Elephant offers magnesium hot foil dies that are manufactured in modern and purpose-built etching plant. The company combines traditional methods with modern computer technology to create images in metal to achieve specific requirements and every plate is individually made and hand finished to each customer's requirements. These dies are primarily used for flat foil stamped images and flat single or multi-level embossed or debossed images. With their impressive machine capacity, they are able to manufacture flat tooling to a very high standard.



The magnesium dies they provide are usually preferred by users for longer runs or when more durability is desired. The dies can hold fine detail due to their comparative softness meaning it is typically for cost savings on short production runs. Their CNC machining department has a highly skilled staff of operators meaning high quality emboss dies and counterforces are quickly programmed and machined. Businesses looking to buy magnesium hot foil dies can check out Metallic Elephant for more information.



Metallic Elephant is one of the most sought-after suppliers of hot foil dies and hot foil die machines in the UK. The company has carved out a niche in the country for providing high-quality products at the most competitive prices. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive hard to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. In addition to magnesium hot foil dies, the organisation also provides brass dies, hot stamping foils, KSF mini machines, KSF hot foil machines, reconditioned machines, and more.



Talking about their magnesium hot foil dies, one of the representatives from the company stated, "At Metallic Elephant, we produce magnesium blocks for embossing, debossing and hot foil printing in all the popular gauges. These are manufactured in our modern and purpose-built etching plant, with a fleet of machines waiting to bring your designs to life. Our magnesium dies are also highly economical and just the ticket whether for runs of 40,000 or for one-off jobs such as for luxury packaging or wedding invitations."



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies and hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience in the field ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



For more information, please visit: https://www.metallicelephant.co.uk



Social Media Profiles



Twitter: https://twitter.com/metallicele

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metallicelephant/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hot_foil/



Contact Details



Metallic Elephant

Unit 3

Frating Hall Farm Industrial Estate

Frating, Colchester

Essex

CO7 7HD

Phone: 01206 251221

Email: hello@hotfoil.co.uk