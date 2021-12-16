Metallic Elephant Offers Pneumatic Hot Foil Machines Ensuring Exceptional Results with Every Press

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2021 -- Metallic Elephant, a market leader in hot foil dies in the UK, offers pneumatic hot foil machines that produce amazing results with every press. Their remarkable machines are unlike any other and make a lasting impression on the viewers of the pressing, with a concentration on quality over quantity. Their machines are made of solid steel to offer a variety of flexible alternatives for printing on various forms and surfaces, as well as the ability to fine-tune and adjust the parameters to get excellent results.



Their machines are user-friendly and constructed to last, with built-in safety features and detailed instructions on how to operate them. Retailers wishing to personalise high-end leather goods and other products for clients in-store would love their hot foil equipment. They provide devices that can be used to personalise ordinary products. Metallic Elephant's website has further information for businesses and people wishing to personalise everyday and luxury things.



Metallic Elephant is one of the most well-renowned providers of hot foil dies and hot foil machines. The organisation has a team of expert professionals who strive hard to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. The company has carved a massive reputation for providing top-quality products at highly competitive prices.



Talking about their pneumatic hot foil machines, one of the representatives from the company stated, "If you are hot foil printing large items or lengthy runs, a pneumatic machine may be the ideal solution you need. Our pneumatic hot foil stamping machines deliver the same results consistently, no matter how large your hot foil requirements may be. With printed circuit boards becoming obsolete, we can install PLC control systems for more accurate run time control and to put life back into old pneumatic machines."



About Metallic Elephant

Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies as well as hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience in the field ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



For more information, please visit: https://www.metallicelephant.co.uk



