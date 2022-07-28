Metallic Elephant Offers Repair and Maintenance Services for Hot Foil Machines

Colchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2022 -- Metallic Elephant, a pioneering supplier of hot foil dies and machines, offers repair and maintenance services for all types of hot foil machines. Their maintenance and repair work services are crucial to keeping hot foil machines working properly. The company has a team of highly skilled and experienced engineers and technicians who can carry out repairs and maintenance services for all types of hot foil machines. They also service and supply spare parts for hot foil machines such as rewind belts, re-rubber rollers, heat controllers, new bushes, and rewires.



Their engineers are trained and experienced in servicing and repairing a wide range of hot foil ranging from John T Marshall (JTM) machines to foiling machines, embossing machine, or monogramming machines. Understanding the importance of keeping your business running at full function, they treat machine repairs as emergencies ensuring the machine is back into full production as early as possible. Businesses looking to fix their hot foil machines can go to Metallic Elephant's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "We are one of the only companies who can MOT your John T Marshall (JTM) machine or Impress hot foil machine using traditional methods and materials to restore it perfectly. In fact, we can repair almost any foiling machine, embossing machine, or monogramming machine on the market. We service, manufacture and supply a wide range of spare parts such as rewind belts, re-rubber rollers, heat controllers, new bushes and rewires."



Metallic Elephant is one of the most well-renowned providers of hot foil dies and hot foil machines. The company has a team of expert professionals who strive hard to help their customers find the perfect products that fulfil their needs. The organisation has carved a massive reputation for providing top-quality products at highly competitive prices. In addition to repair and maintenance services for hot foil machines, the company also provides brass dies, letterpress, hot stamping foils, KSF mini machines, magnesium hot foil dies, reconditioned machines, and more.



Metallic Elephant is a family-owned business in the UK that provides both hot foil dies and hot foil machines for businesses. The company's heritage is derived from a world of craftsmanship, engineering and a passion for traditional skills that yield high-quality products. The organisation has assembled a team of dedicated, skilled craftsmen and engineers at their factory where engineering tradition meets state-of-the-art innovation. Their founders have over 20 years of experience in the field ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in everything they do.



