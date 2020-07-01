Metallic Pigments Market to Hit US$ 2.3 Billion by 2024 : BASF, Sun Chemical, Silberline, ALTANA AG, Clariant, Ferro Corporation

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- The Metallic Pigments Market is projected to depict a market size of 2.3 billion by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.5%. Added by Global Market Insights, Inc., the document consists of substantial information on the market scenario, industry strategies, evolving technologies, market competitors, growth opportunities, and market segmentation.



The cosmetic industry uses aluminum powders extensively which is essentially used for high-chrome aluminum pastes and metal oxides to be able to secure numerous shades of colors like blue, silver, green, orange and gold. Moreover, such products can be combined with the pearlescent and organic that usually helps the manufacturers for the production of numerous effects or colors, fueling the demand of the product.



Aluminium-derived metallic pigments market share from cosmetic applications had accounted for nearly USD 80 million in the year 2017. The product provides wide coverage, high reflection and exhibits excellent performance.



The report delivers a detailed overview of the product landscape of the metallic pigments market, categorized into Aluminum, Zinc, Copper, Stainless steel, Nickel. All the information pertaining to the segment valuation, market share, growth rate, expansion trends, and performance over the forecast period has been given in the report.



There has been a steady rise in the use and adoption of nanotechnology within the paints and coating sector to be able to generate special effects in pigments which in turn will encourage the total growth of the industry. The technology consists of mica particles that own layers of several organic as well as inorganic metallic color pigments.



Increasing demand for paints and coatings will foster metallic pigments market share over the forecast timeframe. With prominent availability of high product variety, the demand for copper metallic pigments and aluminum has relatively increased. Consumption of printing inks has increased on account of the massive growth of commercial printing, corrugated cardboard industry, packaging and publication sectors.



When used for printing inks, metallic pigments tend to exude color and have been garnering popularity for their high color. They also deliver long-lasting efficacy for to several construction materials like concrete, pavers, roofing tiles, cast-in-situ concrete and precast concrete which will accelerate metallic pigments market size over the projected timeframe.



