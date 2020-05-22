Metallic Stearate Market Growth Is Propelled by Increasing Demand for Cosmetics Product : Dover Chemical Corp, Baerlocher USA, Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- Metallic Stearate Market share will witness a major growth owing to its various applications across pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food sectors. The products are derived from stearic acid that is industrial grade and is mainly produced through two methods, the double decomposition method and metal oxide reaction with molten fatty acids. Stearates such as calcium, magnesium, zinc and aluminum are the most commonly used as they have a high commercial value for their gelling, water repellence, lubricating and stabilizing properties.



Metallic stearate market size from polymer segments will garner over USD 1.5 billion by 2024. The products from these are generally used in polyolefin, fiberglass-reinforced polyesters and polystyrene phenolic resins & compounds as well as PVC. Growth in the polymer industry will induce the demand for metallic stearates in the forthcoming years.



The product exhibits hydrophobic properties as its powder form helps in absorbing water which leads to the formation of agglomerates. These are further used in cosmetic products like eyeliner, sun-protective lotions, lip color shampoos and ointments. Low levels of dosage are used that range from 0.05 to 1% in these cosmetics. Such properties are helpful in enhancing the shelf life of the products that will influence metallic stearate market trends.



They are generally produced by using vegetable oils that happen to be organic raw material. There has been a recent development of products that are bio-based and a surge in research and development activities pertaining to product innovation will help boost metallic stearate market penetration. The Asia Pacific region is known to be a hub for the rubbers & polymers processing industry and has been witnessing a major increase in the demand for the same.



Metallic stearate market is expected to exceed USD 1 billion from cosmetics applications due to essential properties of the materials that provide binding stability, thickening, color stability and versatility. Metallic stearate is used as acid scavengers, lubricants and mold release agents that improve the surface of the rubber product significantly.



China zinc stearate industry size is expected to register a growth of more than 7.5% up to 2024. This growth can be primarily attributed to the wide regional presence of paints & coatings, rubber and polymer manufacturing firms.



Germany harbors some important chemical producers within the region and has witnessed considerable investments to strengthen the growth of the metallic stearate market. Germany aluminum stearate market will be generating about USD 65 million by the year 2024 owing to the prevalent existence of stringent environment protection policies along with the growth of consumer awareness.



