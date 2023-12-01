Metallic Stearates Market Size, Business Scope, and Growth Analysis with Industry Trends Until 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2023 -- The report "Metallic Stearates Market by Type (Magnesium Stearates, Zinc Stearates, Calcium Stearates), End-Use Industry (Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building and Construction), & Region (APAC, North America, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028", is approximated to be USD 3.7 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The demand for metallic stearates is mainly driven by end-use industries such as plastics, rubber, and coatings. These industries use metallic stearates as lubricants, release agents, and stabilizers in their manufacturing processes. Due to the potential environmental and health consequences such as respiratory problems and skin irritation or allergies, governments around the world have imposed rules and guidelines on the manufacturing, use, and disposal of metallic stearates which is one of the major restraints for metallic stearates market. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of the widely used polymers. It is used in a large number of applications, such as piping, casing, and other packaging products l. Metallic stearates are used as additives in the PVC compounding process. Price volatility in metallic stearates can be attributed to various factors, one of which is the fluctuation in raw material prices which is the major challenge for the industry.



By End-Use Industry, Polymer and rubber accounted for the largest share in 2022

Metallic stearates are widely used in polymer and rubber end-use industries as lubricants and release agents. They are added to rubber and polymer compounds to improve their processing characteristics, such as flow properties, mold release, and dispersion of fillers. Metallic stearates act as a barrier between the polymer or rubber and the mold, which prevents sticking and fouling of the molds, leading to improved efficiency and higher-quality end products. In addition to being used as lubricants and release agents, metallic stearates are also used as stabilizers in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share as well as the fastest-growing market for metallic stearates market in 2022

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in 2022, in this market. This is attributed to the rapidly expanding industrial sector, particularly in the areas of plastics, rubber, and construction, which are the major end-use industries for metallic stearates. Secondly, the region has a large and growing population, which is driving demand for consumer goods, including cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, which are other key end-use industries for metallic stearates. Additionally, many of the major metallic stearate manufacturers have operations in the region, attracted by the region's lower labor costs and favorable regulatory environment. Finally, the region's increasing urbanization and infrastructure development are driving demand for coatings, adhesives, and lubricants, which are other key applications for metallic stearates.



The metallic stearates chemicals market comprises major players such as Baerlocher GmbH (Germany), Faci Spa (Italy), Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Valtris Specialty Chemicals (U.S.), Sun Ace Kakoh (Japan), Dover Chemical Corporation (U.S.), IRRH Specialty Chemicals (U.S.), and others are covered in the metallic stearates market.



Dover Chemical Corporation (US) is a US-based company that specializes in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals, including metallic stearates, plastic additives, and liquid and solid antioxidants. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Dover, Ohio. The company's metallic stearate product line includes zinc stearate, calcium stearate, magnesium stearate, and aluminum stearate, which are used in a variety of industrial applications such as plastics, rubber, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The company's metallic stearates are known for their high quality and consistency, as well as their effectiveness as lubricants, release agents, and stabilizers. The company has a global presence and serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.



Baerlocher GmbH (Germany) is a German-based company that specializes in the production and distribution of metallic stearates, PVC stabilizers, and other additives used in the production of plastics, rubber, and coatings. The company was founded in 1823 and has since expanded to become a global leader in the chemical industry. Baerlocher's metallic stearate product line includes calcium stearate, zinc stearate, and magnesium stearate, which are widely used as lubricants, release agents, and stabilizers in various industrial applications. The company has a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, and has implemented a range of initiatives to reduce its environmental impact and improve the sustainability of its products.



Valtris Specialty Chemicals (US) is a US-based company that produces a wide range of specialty chemicals, including metallic stearates, plasticizers, and flame retardants. The company was founded in 2014, and has since grown to become a leading supplier of additives used in the production of plastics, rubber, and coatings. Valtris' metallic stearate product line includes zinc stearate, calcium stearate, and magnesium stearate, which are known for their high quality and consistency. The company has a global presence, serving customers in North America, Europe, and Asia.



