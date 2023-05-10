Metallic Stearates Market Worth $4.9 Billion by 2028 : Growing at a CAGR of 5.4%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- The report "Metallic Stearates Market by Type (Magnesium Stearates, Zinc Stearates, Calcium Stearates), End-Use Industry (Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building and Construction), & Region (APAC, North America, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028", is approximated to be USD 3.7 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The demand for metallic stearates is mainly driven by end-use industries such as plastics, rubber, and coatings. These industries use metallic stearates as lubricants, release agents, and stabilizers in their manufacturing processes. Due to the potential environmental and health consequences such as respiratory problems and skin irritation or allergies, governments around the world have imposed rules and guidelines on the manufacturing, use, and disposal of metallic stearates which is one of the major restraints for metallic stearates market. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of the widely used polymers. It is used in a large number of applications, such as piping, casing, and other packaging products l. Metallic stearates are used as additives in the PVC compounding process. Price volatility in metallic stearates can be attributed to various factors, one of which is the fluctuation in raw material prices which is the major challenge for the industry.



By Type, Zinc Stearates accounted for the largest share in 2022

Zinc stearates have excellent release properties and are highly effective in preventing sticking and fouling of molds during the production of rubber and plastics. This has led to widespread use of zinc stearates as a release agent in the rubber and plastics industries. Additionally, zinc stearates have good lubricating properties, which make them useful in a range of applications, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food. Zinc stearates are also non-toxic and non-reactive, making them safe for use in many applications. Furthermore, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products is driving manufacturers to develop bio-based zinc stearates from renewable sources, which is further driving the growth of the zinc stearates market.



By End-Use Industry, Polymer and rubber accounted for the largest share in 2022

Metallic stearates are widely used in polymer and rubber end-use industries as lubricants and release agents. They are added to rubber and polymer compounds to improve their processing characteristics, such as flow properties, mold release, and dispersion of fillers. Metallic stearates act as a barrier between the polymer or rubber and the mold, which prevents sticking and fouling of the molds, leading to improved efficiency and higher-quality end products. In addition to being used as lubricants and release agents, metallic stearates are also used as stabilizers in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share as well as the fastest-growing market for metallic stearates market in 2022

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in 2022, in this market. This is attributed to the rapidly expanding industrial sector, particularly in the areas of plastics, rubber, and construction, which are the major end-use industries for metallic stearates. Secondly, the region has a large and growing population, which is driving demand for consumer goods, including cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, which are other key end-use industries for metallic stearates. Additionally, many of the major metallic stearate manufacturers have operations in the region, attracted by the region's lower labor costs and favorable regulatory environment. Finally, the region's increasing urbanization and infrastructure development are driving demand for coatings, adhesives, and lubricants, which are other key applications for metallic stearates.



The metallic stearates chemicals market comprises major players such as Baerlocher GmbH (Germany), Faci Spa (Italy), Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Valtris Specialty Chemicals (U.S.), Sun Ace Kakoh (Japan), Dover Chemical Corporation (U.S.), IRRH Specialty Chemicals (U.S.), and others are covered in the metallic stearates market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the metallic stearates market.