Global Metallized Film Market valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.09 % over the forecast period 2017-2025 Metallized films can be defined as polymer films coated with a thin layer of aluminum wire. Metallized films offer a glossy metallic finish of aluminum foil, which is in high demand in pharmaceutical and food & beverages sectors, due to the cost-effective packaging solution offered by metallized films. However, they are also utilized for wrapping films, labeling films, peel able and non-peel able lidding films, etc.



These films help reduce weight and cost of the material. Metallized films are manufactured through a metallization that employs aluminum as a raw material for further vapor deposition process. Other than aluminum, metals such as nickel or chromium can also be utilized, which are further heated and evaporated under vacuum. Metallized films have a reflective silvery surface, like aluminum foil, and they are considered to be highly combustible. The reflective silvery coating helps reduce the porousness of the film to light, water, and oxygen. Properties of metallized films such as higher strength, the capacity to get heat sealed, and a lower thickness at a lower cost than an aluminum foil offer them a favorable advantage over aluminum foils and covers.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Metal (Aluminium, Others)



By Material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))



By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Decorative)



The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Cosmo Films Limited, Jindal Poly films Limited, Uflex.Ltd., Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Toray Industries Inc, Taghleef Industries, Bollore Inc., Polinas, Ester Industries, Dunmore. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.



