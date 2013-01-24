Metals & Mining: Global Industry Guide - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Metals & Mining: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Metals & Mining: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Metals & Mining industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global metals & mining industry grew by 21.5% in 2011 to reach a value of $2,997.1 billion.
In 2016, the global metals & mining industry is forecast to have a value of $4,988.5 billion, an increase of 66.4% since 2011.
The global metals & mining industry grew by 6.1% in 2011 to reach a volume of 9,934.3 million metric ton.
In 2016, the global metals & mining industry is forecast to have a volume of 11,972.2 million metric ton, an increase of 20.5% since 2011.
Iron & steel is the largest segment of the global metals & mining industry, accounting for 64.1% of the industry's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 65.1% of the global metals & mining industry value.
Market Definition
The metals & mining industry consists of the aluminum, iron & steel, precious metals & minerals, coal and base metal markets.
In the aluminum market, only production of primary aluminum is considered. Recycled aluminum is not included within this report. The market is valued at manufacturer's selling price (MSP).
The base metals market consists of lead, zinc, copper, nickel and tin. The market has been valued as total primary metal production at annual average prices.
The coal market measures primary coal production including anthracite, bitminous and lignite. The market is valued at producers' price.
The iron & steel market consists of the production of crude steel, blast furnace (pig) iron and direct reduced iron. Market values have been calculated using annual average steel and iron prices.
