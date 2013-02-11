Metals & Mining - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide - New Market Report Now Available

New Materials market report from MarketLine: "Metals & Mining - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Metals & Mining - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Metals & Mining industry in each of the Top 5 Emerging markets (Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa). The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The top 5 emerging countries contributed $1,705.8 billion to the global metals & mining industry in 2011, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $3,112.6 billion in 2016, with a CAGR of 12.8% over the 2011-16 period.
Within the metals & mining industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $1,411.4 billion in 2011.
China is expected to lead the metals & mining industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $2,632.1 billion in 2016, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $255.8 and $86.9 billion, respectively.
Market Definition
The metals & mining industry consists of the aluminum, iron & steel, precious metals & minerals, coal and base metal markets.
In the aluminum market, only production of primary aluminum is considered. Recycled aluminum is not included within this report. The market is valued at manufacturer's selling price (MSP).
The base metals market consists of lead, zinc, copper, nickel and tin. The market has been valued as total primary metal production at annual average prices.
The coal market measures primary coal production including anthracite, bitminous and lignite. The market is valued at producers' price.
The iron & steel market consists of the production of crude steel, blast furnace (pig) iron and direct reduced iron. Market values have been calculated using annual average steel and iron prices.
